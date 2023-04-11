Fishing in Kaptai Lake banned for 3 months

RANGAMATI, Apr 10: The local administration has imposed a three-month ban on netting, marketing and transportation of fish from Kaptai Lake from April 20.



The decision was taken on Monday at the office of Deputy Commissioner in the interest of proper natural reproduction and development of carp fish in the lake.



Rangamati Deputy Commissioner Mohammad Mizanur Rahman issued the notice after a meeting at Rangamati District Commissioner conference room.



Rangamati Additional Deputy Commissioner Saiful Islam, Bangladesh Fisheries Development Corporation (BFDC) Rangamati Managing Commander Md. Ashraful Alam Bhuiyan, District Fisheries Officer Srivas Chandra Das, Naval Police representatives, BGB representatives and other officials were present in the meeting.



Some 20,000 people who depend on fishing in the district will get food assistance during the ban period through a special Vulnerable Group Feeding card. UNB

