Tuesday, 11 April, 2023, 2:16 AM
World Parkinson's Day

Published : Tuesday, 11 April, 2023 at 12:00 AM

Dear Sir
Every year on April 11th, World Parkinson's Day raises awareness for this progressive nervous system disorder. It's also a day to help the general public understand the reality of this disease for those who have it.

According to recent statistics from the Parkinson's Foundation, over 10 million people in the world have this disease. This neurodegenerative disorder occurs when neurons in the brain break down or die. When these nerve cells die, it reduces dopamine levels in the brain. Dopamine is a neurotransmitter that sends messages from one nerve cell to another. Parkinson's is a degenerative disease of the brain. The part of the brain that controls the movement and balance of the body is affected by this disease. Parkinson's symptoms usually begin gradually and get worse over time

Although the disease has treatment but it cannot completely cure Parkinson's. Some symptoms of the disease can be alleviated through medication, rehabilitation, and lifestyle changes. Several forms of exercise can help them in this regard. Walking, swimming, gardening, light exercise are good for Parkinson's patients. However, they may find it difficult to exercise due to trembling of limbs.

Samia Jahan Shefa
Student of Department of Genetic Engineering and Biotechnology, Jashore University of Science and Technology



