Hiccups in advance sales of train tickets

Facing ticket crisis in advance of Eid holidays, whether it is a train, bus or steamer ticket, is not a new phenomenon in Bangladesh. Now it is another tale of failure by the Bangladesh Railway (BR) authorities in meeting growing demand for tickets prior Eid vacation.



However, due to day long server complications, railway ticket aspirants on Saturday faced extreme difficulties purchasing railway tickets for the second day of advance ticket sale ahead of Eid Holidays. And once more ticket buyers have raised the same old complaint of ticket black marketing.



When rail ticket sales commenced around 8 AM on the Bangladesh Railway website and the Rail Sheba app - passengers faced problems due to a glitch in the servers of Shohoz.com - in charge of selling railway tickets. They either failed or could not buy tickets easily.



Similar to Friday, there was a huge pressure on Saturday as well. Moreover, since Saturday Ticket aspirants are now facing a new dilemma.



Due to server complications, many could not enter the Rail Sheba app. Although many people could enter the app after repeated attempts, but they were reportedly stuck for a long time after clicking on the ticket booking option - after booking the ticket, in the next step many could not purchase tickets.



The point, however, railway authorities should have anticipated the crisis in advance by drawing bitter lessons from last year's Ramadan when a similar disaster had struck. Back then BR authorities also failed to prevent black marketing of tickets sold for more than 3 times of the actual price. Though the sales situation hasn't worsen up to that level, but it is crucial to ensure easy sales of tickets before the situation goes out of hand.



However, similar to last year, we have enough reasons to suspect that a black marketing syndicate has a deep rooted link with the online ticket buying and selling mechanism.



It is time to track and apprehend online culprits who have been aiding the ticket black marketing syndicate. Moreover, a number of ticket buyers have alleged that despite failing to log in the server, tickets are being sold. It is crucial to promptly investigate into the allegation.



Thousands of people suffer every year due to shortage of tickets and mismanagements in the rail ticket selling system. The government should instruct BR authorities to abide by the rules in order to prevent passenger harassment. It should also take necessary steps to ensure that holidaymakers get their tickets at a fair price.



In conclusion, given the growing demand for train tickets before every Eid, it is essential to focus more on capacity building by increasing number of trains and related resources. There is still time to efficiently address the ticket crisis within the upcoming week.



Time is ticking.



