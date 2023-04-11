

Dhaka suffers due to poor waste management



The population of Dhaka is increasing rapidly turning it into a mega city with enormous growth at a rate of about 6% per year. Faster generation of solid wastes poses a significant threat to management. The main obstacles to solid waste management in Dhaka's rapidly expanding metropolis include the city's rapidly expanding industry, a lack of financial resources and a lack of skilled labour, improper technology, and a lack of community awareness.



A healthy life, a cleaner city and a better environment are the logical demands for the city dwellers as the municipality is traditionally funded for solid waste services from the municipal tax system for waste collection and disposal. Due to limited finances and organizational capacity, it has been really difficult for the municipality to ensure efficient and appropriate delivery of solid waste collection and disposal services to the entire population.



The land is scarce in Dhaka. If solid waste is not properly and consistently handled, living conditions will get worse. People throw away solid waste in public, which is causing an increase in the contamination of groundwater and surface waters. Cities by lakes see a decline in biodiversity. When major holidays like Eid, Puja, and Bangla New Year arrive, the city corporation's ability to manage solid trash is compromised.



In fact, managing the tremendous volumes of garbage produced by shifting consumption habits, aided by unchecked urbanization, is a challenge for modern society. Roughly one-third of the more than 2.01 billion tonnes of waste generated worldwide is not even managed in an environmentally sustainable way. The study found that "about 5,000 tonnes of waste is being generated in Dhaka city every day." The Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) and Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) are responsible for solid waste collection and disposal, but only 40-60% of waste is collected. Uncollected waste is deposited in open spaces, contributing to odours, rodents, and clogged stormwater and sewer drains.



Dhaka's waste collection and handling system is incredibly disorganised. The typical waste collection system requires a lot of labour and employs few cutting-edge technological innovations. The Waste collection is particularly insufficient in the slum areas, which are home to approximately half of the city's poor and where government services are minimal.



Dhaka is making improvements under its 2005 Solid Waste Master Plan, which led to a new system for regularly collecting household waste from a network of collection bins throughout the city. However, that plan is due to expire in 2015, and it is not certain that a new plan will replace it.



In order to spread awareness of the "4 Rs" -- reduce, reuse, recycle, and recover waste -- in urban areas, a group called Waste Concern launched a community-based composting project in 1995. It is predicated on the notion that domestic waste in Dhaka, which makes up more than 70% of all waste, may be effectively transformed into useful compost. This lowers disposal expenses and increases the landfills' useful lives. Because organic waste causes groundwater contamination and methane gas emissions, it also lessens the negative environmental effects of landfill sites. The soil in urban areas can be enhanced by composting organic waste.



Waste management in Bangladesh is a significant issue that poses a threat to both the environment and public health. Proper waste management infrastructure and regulations need to be put in place to ensure that waste is disposed of in a safe and environmentally responsible manner. The government, private sector, and civil society must work together to address this problem and implement sustainable waste management practices. This will not only benefit the environment and public health but also create opportunities for the development of a green economy in Bangladesh.



The writer is a student, Department of Environmental Science, Independent University Bangladesh

