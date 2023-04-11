2,302 families get VGD rice in Pirojpur

PIROJPUR, Apr 10: Humanitarian food assistance was given to 2,302 families in 11 unions under Mathbaria Upazila of the district on Sunday.



It was opened by union chairmen in their respective union offices. A total of 60 kg rice for two months has been given to every family.



Under the Venerable Group Development (VGD) programme, the food assistance was made before coming Eid-ul-Fitr.



Upazila Women Affairs Officer Md Alamgir Hosen Akon said, for two years a family will get the assistance, and every family has to deposit Tk 2,000 with government treasury which is fully refundable after two years at a time as their savings.



Upazila Project Implementation Officer Milon Talukder said, the VGD rice is the gift from Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. It will continue for long, he added.