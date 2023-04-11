Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 11 April, 2023, 2:16 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

2,302 families get VGD rice in Pirojpur

Published : Tuesday, 11 April, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 24
Our Correspondent

PIROJPUR, Apr 10: Humanitarian food assistance was given to 2,302 families in 11 unions under Mathbaria Upazila of the district on Sunday.  

It was opened by union chairmen in their respective union offices. A total of 60 kg rice for two months has been given to every family.       

Under the Venerable Group Development (VGD) programme, the food assistance was made before coming Eid-ul-Fitr.

Upazila Women Affairs Officer Md Alamgir Hosen Akon said, for two years a family will get the assistance, and every family has to deposit Tk 2,000 with government treasury which is fully refundable after two years at a time as their savings.

Upazila Project Implementation Officer Milon Talukder said, the VGD rice is the gift from Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. It will continue for long, he added.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
2,302 families get VGD rice in Pirojpur
Road accidents claim three lives in three districts
Two murdered, another stabbed in three districts
Child burnt at Santhia
Heat wave paralyses normal life in Khulna
Two get life term in Khulna murder case
115 small rivers turn canals in Netrakona
Man arrested for raping schoolgirl in Madaripur


Latest News
Elderly woman killed in Barishal road accident
BNP's aversion to polls is tantamount to disinclination to democracy: Hasan
One held with Yaba pills in Barishal
4 killed in shooting at downtown Kentucky building, say police
NSU and Coca-Cola 'BIG' hold seminar on global career opportunities
Road accidents kill 415 in March in country: BRTA
One held with Eascof syrup in Kurigram
24 pro-BNP lawyers get anticipatory bail
No scope of appointing lawyers for defending fugitives Tarique, Zubaida: AG
Man dies falling off van in Bagerhat
Most Read News
Eid holidays extended by one day
Nafiz Alam, who appeared in DW documentary, arrested
BNP’s sit-in: 22 sued under Explosives Act in Khulna
Motorcycle rider killed being hit by truck in city's Panthapath
SCBA iftar party scuffle: 24 pro-BNP lawyers sued
Passenger crisis at Daulatdia-Paturia launch ghat
COP27 and climate crisis:  Bangladesh scenario
No threats centring Pahela Baishakh, Eid, says IGP
Gold prices drop by Tk 1,983 per bhori
Ctg court accepts charges against ex-minister's son
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft