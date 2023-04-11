Road accidents claim three lives in three districts

Three people including a minor child have been killed in separate road accidents in three districts- Madaripur, Moulvibazar and Cumilla, in three days.



SHIBCHAR, MADARIPUR: A man was killed after being hit by a truck on Bangabandhu Expressway in Shibchar Upazila of the district on Monday morning.



The deceased was identified as Kabul Bepary, 40, a resident of Rajarchar Taher Beparir Kandi area in the upazila.



According to police and local sources, a Dhaka-bound truck ran over the man while he was crossing the expressway in Panchchar area in the morning. He died on the spot.



Being informed, police rushed there and recovered the body.



Sub-Inspector of Shibchar Highway Police Station (PS) Abdullahel Baki confirmed the incident, adding that the truck was seized by the law enforcers.



KULAURA, MOULVIBAZAR: a minor child was killed in a road accident in Kulaura Upazila of the district on Sunday evening.



The deceased was identified as Sohan Ahmed, 7, son of Abdul Jalil, a resident of Monsur area in the upazila.



Police and local sources said a Qadirpur-bound tomtom (local vehicle) hit Sohan in Monsur area at around 6 pm while he was standing beside a road, which left him seriously injured.



Locals rescued the injured and rushed him to Kulaura Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared the child dead.



Being informed, police recovered the body.



However, the law enforcers have seized the killer tomtom and arrested its driver.



Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Kulaura PS Md Abdus Saleq confirmed the incident, adding that necessary steps will be taken in this regard.



CUMILLA: A man was killed after being hit by a battery-run easy-bike in the city on Saturday evening.

The accident took place at Rajganj area of the city at around 6 pm.



The deceased was identified as Nabir Hossain, 38, a resident of Companiganj Village under Muradnagar Upazila in the district.



Quoting locals, Kotwali Model PS OC Ahmed Sanjur Morshed said a speedy easy-bike hit the man from behind in Rajganj area when he was crossing the road, which left him critically injured.



Locals rescued the injured and rushed him to Cumilla General Hospital, where the on-duty doctor referred him to Cumilla Medical College Hospital following the deterioration of his condition, but he succumbed to his injuries on the way.



Being informed, police recovered the body.



The law enforcers, however, arrested the driver along with his easy-bike.



Legal action would be taken in this regard, the OC added.



