Two murdered, another stabbed in three districts

Two men have been murdered and another was stabbed to injure in separate incidents in three districts- Manikganj, Chapainawabganj and Manikganj, on Sunday and Monday.



MUNSHIGANJ: A fisherman was killed in an attack carried out by pirates while fishing in the Meghna River in Sadar Upazila of the district on Monday.



The incident took place in the river in Char Abdullah area under Adhara Union in the upazila early in the morning.



The deceased was identified as Nurul Islam Hawlader, a resident of Bhasanchar area.



Sumon Hawlader, son of the deceased, said his father Nurul Islam went to catch fish in the Meghna River along with his uncle Mohammad Ali Hawlader late on Sunday night. A gang of pirates attacked their boats and tried to steal cash, fish and nets when they were returning home early in the morning.



The pirates hit Nurul Islam with sticks as he tried to stop them. At that time, he fell into the river.



Later on, he was rescued in critical condition and taken to Munshiganj General Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared the fisherman dead.



Sumon also said that his uncle Mohammad Ali Hawlader was injured in the incident.



Char Abdullah River Police Outpost In-Charge Hasan Dewan said on information, the law enforcers recovered the body and sent it to Munshiganj Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.



However, necessary steps will be taken in this regard, the official added.



CHAPAINAWABGANJ: A man was allegedly stabbed to death by miscreants over previous enmity in Sadar Upazila of the district.



The incident took place in Kalinagar Bablabona area of the upazila on Sunday night.



The deceased was identified as Monirul Islam, 45, a resident of the area.



According to police sources, some men exploded a crude bomb and blocked Monirul's way when he was returning home riding by a bicycle from English Mor Bazar of Sundarpur Union at around 11:30 pm. They then stabbed Monirul in different parts of his body with sharp weapons, and fled away.



Locals rescued the injured and rushed him to Chapainawabganj Sadar Hospital, where the on-duty doctor referred him to Rajshahi Medical College Hospital (RMCH) for better treatment. Later on, Monirul Islam succumbed to his injuries on the way to the RMCH.



Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Chapainawabganj Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.



Police suspect that Monirul Islam might have been killed over previous enmity.



Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Chapainawabganj Sadar Model Police Station (PS) Mahfuzul Haque Chowdhury confirmed the incident.



MANIKGANJ: A headmaster of a high school has been stabbed by an expelled student and his cohorts in the district town on Sunday.



The victim is Mizanur Rahman, headmaster of Balirtek Khabashpur High School.



Assistant Headmaster of the school Aftab Uddin said, "Raju Ahmed, former ninth grader of the school, used to tease the female students. Authorities of the school expelled him from the school for this reason in 2022."



He further said, "Raju and his cohorts attacked the headmaster with lethal weapons in Balirtek Bazar in the afternoon, leaving him critically injured."



The victim was first admitted in Manikganj Sadar Hospital, and later, shifted to Dhaka for better treatment.



Manikganj Sadar PS OC Abdur Rouf confirmed the incident, adding that the law enforcers are trying to arrest Raju.



