Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 11 April, 2023, 2:15 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Two murdered, another stabbed in three districts

Published : Tuesday, 11 April, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 29
Our Correspondents

Two men have been murdered and another was stabbed to injure in separate incidents in three districts- Manikganj, Chapainawabganj and Manikganj, on Sunday and Monday.

MUNSHIGANJ: A fisherman was killed in an attack carried out by pirates while fishing in the Meghna River in Sadar Upazila of the district on Monday.

The incident took place in the river in Char Abdullah area under Adhara Union in the upazila early in the morning.

The deceased was identified as Nurul Islam Hawlader, a resident of Bhasanchar area.

Sumon Hawlader, son of the deceased, said his father Nurul Islam went to catch fish in the Meghna River along with his uncle Mohammad Ali Hawlader late on Sunday night. A gang of pirates attacked their boats and tried to steal cash, fish and nets when they were returning home early in the morning.

The pirates hit Nurul Islam with sticks as he tried to stop them. At that time, he fell into the river.

Later on, he was rescued in critical condition and taken to Munshiganj General Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared the fisherman dead.

Sumon also said that his uncle Mohammad Ali Hawlader was injured in the incident.

Char Abdullah River Police Outpost In-Charge Hasan Dewan said on information, the law enforcers recovered the body and sent it to Munshiganj Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

However, necessary steps will be taken in this regard, the official added.

CHAPAINAWABGANJ: A man was allegedly stabbed to death by miscreants over previous enmity in Sadar Upazila of the district.

The incident took place in Kalinagar Bablabona area of the upazila on Sunday night.

The deceased was identified as Monirul Islam, 45, a resident of the area.

According to police sources, some men exploded a crude bomb and blocked Monirul's way when he was returning home riding by a bicycle from English Mor Bazar of Sundarpur Union at around 11:30 pm. They then stabbed Monirul in different parts of his body with sharp weapons, and fled away.

Locals rescued the injured and rushed him to Chapainawabganj Sadar Hospital, where the on-duty doctor referred him to Rajshahi Medical College Hospital (RMCH) for better treatment. Later on, Monirul Islam succumbed to his injuries on the way to the RMCH.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Chapainawabganj Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Police suspect that Monirul Islam might have been killed over previous enmity.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Chapainawabganj Sadar Model Police Station (PS) Mahfuzul Haque Chowdhury confirmed the incident.

MANIKGANJ: A headmaster of a high school has been stabbed by an expelled student and his cohorts in the district town on Sunday.

The victim is Mizanur Rahman, headmaster of Balirtek Khabashpur High School.

Assistant Headmaster of the school Aftab Uddin said, "Raju Ahmed, former ninth grader of the school, used to tease the female students. Authorities of the school expelled him from the school for this reason in 2022."

He further said, "Raju and his cohorts attacked the headmaster with lethal weapons in Balirtek Bazar in the afternoon, leaving him critically injured."

The victim was first admitted in Manikganj Sadar Hospital, and later, shifted to Dhaka for better treatment.

Manikganj Sadar PS OC Abdur Rouf confirmed the incident, adding that the law enforcers are trying to arrest Raju.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
2,302 families get VGD rice in Pirojpur
Road accidents claim three lives in three districts
Two murdered, another stabbed in three districts
Child burnt at Santhia
Heat wave paralyses normal life in Khulna
Two get life term in Khulna murder case
115 small rivers turn canals in Netrakona
Man arrested for raping schoolgirl in Madaripur


Latest News
Elderly woman killed in Barishal road accident
BNP's aversion to polls is tantamount to disinclination to democracy: Hasan
One held with Yaba pills in Barishal
4 killed in shooting at downtown Kentucky building, say police
NSU and Coca-Cola 'BIG' hold seminar on global career opportunities
Road accidents kill 415 in March in country: BRTA
One held with Eascof syrup in Kurigram
24 pro-BNP lawyers get anticipatory bail
No scope of appointing lawyers for defending fugitives Tarique, Zubaida: AG
Man dies falling off van in Bagerhat
Most Read News
Eid holidays extended by one day
Nafiz Alam, who appeared in DW documentary, arrested
BNP’s sit-in: 22 sued under Explosives Act in Khulna
Motorcycle rider killed being hit by truck in city's Panthapath
SCBA iftar party scuffle: 24 pro-BNP lawyers sued
Passenger crisis at Daulatdia-Paturia launch ghat
COP27 and climate crisis:  Bangladesh scenario
No threats centring Pahela Baishakh, Eid, says IGP
Gold prices drop by Tk 1,983 per bhori
Ctg court accepts charges against ex-minister's son
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft