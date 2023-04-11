Video
Tuesday, 11 April, 2023
Countryside

Child burnt at Santhia

Published : Tuesday, 11 April, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 23
Our Correspondent

SANTHIA, PABNA, Apr 10: A minor girl was burnt to death and four rooms of a house were gutted by fire in Santhia Upazila of the district on Sunday.

The incident took place in the house of one Moksed Pramanik of Bilchapri Village under Dhulauri Union of the upazila at noon.

The deceased was identified as Maria, 8, daughter of Rubel Hossain of Gayeshbaria Village under Bhulbaria Union of the upazila.

Local and the deceased's family sources said Maria came to visit the house of his maternal uncle Moksed Pramanik recently.

However, a fire broke out in a room of the house at noon, where Maria along with other children was playing, and it soon engulfed the adjacent rooms. Although the other children managed to get out the room, but Maria could not. Later on, a unit of Santhia Fire Service Station rushed in and controlled the blaze with the help of locals.

The charred body of Maria was then recovered from the burnt room.

The fire might have been originated from electric short circuit, said Santhia Fire Service Station Sub-Officer Abdul Mannan.

Being informed, Dhulaura Union Parishad Chairman Jarif Ahmed visited the scene.


