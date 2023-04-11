

Heat wave paralyses normal life in Khulna



No respite from the blistering heat is in sight with Chuadanga recording unabated temperature.



Mass people including lower-income group of day-labourers have been the worst sufferers of the sweltering temperature. Due to the dire situation, people are not stepping out of their house without emergency necessities.



Mazed Mia, 53, a rickshaw-puller in the city, said, he got into a compelling condition to break his fasting due to serious thrust while plying rickshaw amid the heat stress.



"My daily income has decreased as there are fewer passengers on roads. I have to pull my rickshaw to make a living for my family," he said.



Md Arman, 56, a mobile vegetable vendor, echoing Mazed's statement said, the scorching heat is not only affecting them physically but also financially.



Even Eid shopping is being hampered in general markets, such as Boro Bazar, Nixon Market, and different make-shift markets.



A few customers were seen at about 11 am to 2 pm in the city's shopping malls due to the heat wave.



On Monday, the country's highest temperature was recorded at 39 degree Celsius in Chuadanga. The highest temperature in Khulna City was recorded at 37 degree Celsius while Jashore was 38, according to the Khulna Metrological Office.



Assistant Meteorologist and Officer-in-Charge of Khulna Met Office Amirul Azad, said, a mild to moderate heat wave is sweeping over Khulna, Rajshahi, and Chattogram divisions. The situation may continue for the next three to four days.



Keeping pace with the rise in temperature, the number of diarrhoea patients in and around the city has registered a sharp rise over the last week. Physicians said, children and the elderly people are facing high risk of dehydration, jaundice, and heatstroke.



Dr Khan Moniruzzaman, a child specialist at Khulna Shisu Hospital, said, "To avoid diarrhoeal disease drinking pure water is a must. Food should be kept at normal temperature and habits like hand-washing, cleanliness, and refraining from staying outside for long are also essential."



"If one becomes sick anyway, one should immediately go to a nearby hospital for treatment," he maintained.



