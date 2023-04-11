Two get life term in Khulna murder case



KHULNA, Apr 10: A court in the district on Sunday sentenced two persons to life-term of imprisonment in a murder case filed in 2009.



Khulna Additional District and Sessions Judge Md Amirul Islam passed the verdict on Sunday in absence of the convicts.



The condemned convicts are: Roman Fakir, a resident of Barasat Village in Terokhada Upazila, and Milu Molla, of Arpangasia Village.



The court also fined them Tk 50,000 each, and in default, they have to suffer two more years in jail.



Two persons were also acquitted from the case as the allegations brought against him could not be proved, said Branch Assistant of the court Md Alamgir Hosen.



The acquitted persons are Murad Sharif and Khasru Molla, According to the prosecution, Polash alias Sabuj, son of Lutfar Rahman of Arpangasia Village in Terokhada Upazila of the district, used to go to the house of Milu Molla, third accused of the case.



Milu suspected that his wife Rikta and Polash had an extramarital affair. So, according to his plan he called Polash at the night of November 5 in 2009. From that day, Polash remained missing and Millu and his associates went into hiding.



On October 8, 2010, Roman Fakir disclosed the killing incident to the family members of his in-laws.



The plaintiff, mother of the deceased, filed a case against the four people on the same day. Arrested Roman Fakir gave a confessional statement before a court.



On April 18, 2011, according to the Roman's statement, police recovered the skeleton of Polash from a canal in Barasht Village.



Police, later, submitted a charge-sheet to the court mentioning four names in 2012 after investigation.



