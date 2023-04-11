Video
Home Countryside

115 small rivers turn canals in Netrakona

Biodiversity endangered; irrigation hampered

Published : Tuesday, 11 April, 2023 at 12:00 AM
Sujadul Islam Farash

NETRAKONA, Apr 10: Most rivers in the district are losing navigability due to silt and sediment. Canals are also losing their flow. The silt and sediment is driven by hilly tide from the upstream.    

Due to navigability crisis, the local biodiversity is getting threatened. Local fishes are set to disappear. Once businesses of Netrakona would take place on river routes; now crop irrigation is hampered.

According to Water Development Board (WDB)-Netrakona, there were a total of 122 rivers including seven big ones. The total length of seven big rivers is 334 kilometres (km) while the length of other 115 ones is 5,125.6 km.

Due to want of dredging and increasing silt, these rivers have been in the existence crisis.
Seven big rivers are Kangsa, Mograh, Someshwari, Ubdakhali, Dhanu, Bhogai, and Gumai. A total of 115 small rivers have been turned into canals.

There are 14 small and big canals in Kalmakanda Upazila. These are: Jangar, Gutura, Shiddhakhola, Arindakhali, Gobindapur, Boroiindu, Golamkhali, Mandaura, Mohadeb Nodi, Bain Beel, Shympur, Gumai Nodi, Dilura, and Bhogai Khal.

There are nine small and big canals in Durgapur Upazila. These are: Nalia Aga, Chhukai Khali, Baloch Nodi, Jinaigati, Arbakhali, Nahitkhali, Sattar Munsi, Baneswari, and Pagria Khal.

There are 16 canals in Netrakona Sadar Upazila. These are: Horikhali, Napitkhali, Dupingkhali, Mograh, Khoshai, Jhitai, Rezkhali, Guriar, Nogua, Thakurkona, Chuchia, Dholai, Dorijagi, Sidli, Jahangirpur, Baloch, Morakhali, and Tilokkhali.

There are 16 canals in Kendua Upazila. These are: Razi, Saiduli, Pateshwari, Huchia, Turukpara, Dumri, Rajpot, Wai, Charpur, Sandikona, Koltoril, Kurdigha, Suti, Kachandora, Balki, and Samukjani.

There are 26 canals in Barhatta Upazila. These are: Mora Kangsa, Mora Bishnai, Boro Dhala, Ghaliamari, Nania Chatgaon, Naya Beel, Piain, Duttakhila, Ghabarkanda, Baroi, Amtala, Chaparkona, Dhaleshwari, Baghair, Maheshkhali, Dhala, Gulamkhali, Rouha, Nandi Bari, Borapara, Tonga, Kandapara, Borikhal, Kamalpur, Shibbari, and Balijuri.

There are 11 canals in Purbadhala Upazila. These are: Kalihor, Balia, Lawari, Folakhali, Khaskhasis, Barabarir, Dholai, Mora, Pachhua, Boljana, and Suair Khal.

There are seven canals in Mohanganj Upazila. These are: Ghorautra, Mora Dholai, Beldaria, Direr, Kalunka, Papmara, and Nouka Bhanga Khal.

Seven canals in Khaliajuri Upazila are Biswahori Duliajan, Dulnirkhal, Sela, Putia, Naiyori, Boyra, and Boulai Khal.

Five canals are Madan Upazila are Balui, Boyrahala, Nasirkhali, Patunia, and Andarmanik Khal.
There are two canals, Paglakhali and Panchakhali, in Atpara Upazila.

An inquiry came to know, few influential locals have occupied different parts of rivers and canals, and after drying for catching fishes these have been brought under paddy.  Authorities concerned are maintaining a silent role in this regard. Sentient quarters said, because of this grabbing practice, people are getting deprived of benefits from rivers while the government is losing a huge revenue.

Kangsa, Mograh, Someshwari, Ubdakhali and Dhanu banking farmers said, before, they would make their household works using river water for the whole year; they would not think of irrigating their Boro crop; now there is no water for irrigation.

Fishermen would live on fishing in rivers. But they and general people are now deprived of fishing due to the influential quarters. Land owners along river banks are taking possession of river spaces.

Others having no lands along river banks are occupying river spaces in the name of paddy farming. Some are lifting soil from rivers and selling. Some others are doing brisk business by setting up illegal brickfields.

WDB Executive Engineer  Md Sarwar Jahan said, in order to store irrigation water, ten canals were excavated in the last fiscal year, and this fiscal year, another five ones are being dredged.
 
Deputy Commissioner (DC) Anjana  Khan Majlish said, illegal grabbers will be evicted from rivers.

A list of rivers that need dredging will be sent to the Ministry of Water Resources in order to re-navigate rivers to ensure irrigation water, the DC maintained.



