Legends of Rupganj confirm DPL Super League Mashrafe Bin Mortaza led Legends of Rupganj became the third team to confirm the super league of Dhaka Premier League (DPL) after Abahani Limited and Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club following a five-wicket victory over Prime Bank Cricket Club at BKSP-4 ground on Monday.





The victory helped Rupganj achieve 14 points in nine matches, that guaranteed a place in super league.





Little know pacer Abdul Halim was instrumental in the victory, grabbing three wickets for 34 runs.





Halim was complemented by his captain Mashrafe Bin Mortaza who scalped 2-25 as Rupganj bundled Prime Bank out for just 128 in 36.2 overs after putting them into bat first.





Nasir Hossain was the top-scorer for the side with 31 while national player Yasir Ali Chowdhury made 28 when he needed a big score to boost his confidence.





Legends for Rupganj couldn't make it cakewalk but still raced to the victory in 24.4 overs, making 129-5 for their seventh victory. Fardeen Hasan Oney made team-high 47 while Irfan Shukkur added 31 ball-34 to hasten the victory.





Offspinner Mahedi Hasan and pacer Rejaur Rahman Raja bagged two wickets apiece.