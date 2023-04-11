Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 11 April, 2023, 2:14 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Legends of Rupganj confirm DPL Super League

Published : Tuesday, 11 April, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 69

Legends of Rupganj confirm DPL Super League

Legends of Rupganj confirm DPL Super League

Mashrafe Bin Mortaza led Legends of Rupganj became the third team to confirm the super league of Dhaka Premier League (DPL) after Abahani Limited and Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club following a five-wicket victory over Prime Bank Cricket Club at BKSP-4 ground on Monday.

The victory helped Rupganj achieve 14 points in nine matches, that guaranteed a place in super league.

Little know pacer Abdul Halim was instrumental in the victory, grabbing three wickets for 34 runs.

Halim was complemented by his captain Mashrafe Bin Mortaza who scalped 2-25 as Rupganj bundled Prime Bank out for just 128 in 36.2 overs after putting them into bat first.

Nasir Hossain was the top-scorer for the side with 31 while national player Yasir Ali Chowdhury made 28 when he needed a big score to boost his confidence.

Legends for Rupganj couldn't make it cakewalk but still raced to the victory in 24.4 overs, making 129-5 for their seventh victory. Fardeen Hasan Oney made team-high 47 while Irfan Shukkur added 31 ball-34 to hasten the victory.

Offspinner Mahedi Hasan and pacer Rejaur Rahman Raja bagged two wickets apiece.    �BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Legends of Rupganj confirm DPL Super League
Ice-cool on course, Rahm submits to 'wave of emotion'
Tigers to camp in Sylhet before Ireland tour
Atletico beat Rayo to close in on Real Madrid
Tigresses to visit Sri Lanka in late-April to play three WODIs, as many WT20i
Captain Marshall powers Agrani to stunning win in DPL
Family and coach not surprised at Rinku's miracle-scripted game
Arsenal held by Liverpool in blow to Premier League title bid


Latest News
Elderly woman killed in Barishal road accident
BNP's aversion to polls is tantamount to disinclination to democracy: Hasan
One held with Yaba pills in Barishal
4 killed in shooting at downtown Kentucky building, say police
NSU and Coca-Cola 'BIG' hold seminar on global career opportunities
Road accidents kill 415 in March in country: BRTA
One held with Eascof syrup in Kurigram
24 pro-BNP lawyers get anticipatory bail
No scope of appointing lawyers for defending fugitives Tarique, Zubaida: AG
Man dies falling off van in Bagerhat
Most Read News
Eid holidays extended by one day
Nafiz Alam, who appeared in DW documentary, arrested
BNP’s sit-in: 22 sued under Explosives Act in Khulna
Motorcycle rider killed being hit by truck in city's Panthapath
SCBA iftar party scuffle: 24 pro-BNP lawyers sued
Passenger crisis at Daulatdia-Paturia launch ghat
COP27 and climate crisis:  Bangladesh scenario
No threats centring Pahela Baishakh, Eid, says IGP
Gold prices drop by Tk 1,983 per bhori
Ctg court accepts charges against ex-minister's son
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft