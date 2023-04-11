Tigers to camp in Sylhet before Ireland tour

The BCB already announced the squad for the Ireland tour by the beginning of May to play three ODIs which is the part of ICC World Cup Super League.





After couple of home series against England and Ireland, Bangladesh players are now busy with domestic event Dhaka Premier League (DPL) while Eid-ul Fitr will be observed soon after the completion of DPL. So, there will have little chance to arrange practice camp at home ahead of the tour. But the BCB keen to arrange a very short camp before departing home.







"A very short camp will be held in Sylhet after the Eid vacation," BCB's Cricket Ops Chairman Jalal Yunus informed journalists on Monday. "It can be a 2-3 days' practice camp, which probably will be held between April 26 and 27".







Why Sylhet has been chosen for practice? Yunus informed that it's the demand of the coach. He said, "Our head coach preferred Sylhet for the camp keeping the wicket condition in mind".







Yunus also informed that the team Bangladesh will leave the country on May 1 for England and will reach there on May 2. In this regard he further said, "Players will practice there and will play a practice match on May 5. Ireland wanted to decrease some days but we wanted few more days before commencing the series for practice".





The BCB official also informed that Bangladesh opener Liton Das, who is now in India to play in IPL for Kolkata Knight Riders, seeks couple of more days' leave to stay with the franchise team and the BCB has accepted his appeal.







"Liton applied for two more days' leave. He possibly will join with the team on May 5 and we agreed to grant the leave. Mustafiz will report in time," he revealed.