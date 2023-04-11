Tigresses to visit Sri Lanka in late-April to play three WODIs, as many WT20i

The Bangladesh National Women's Team will leave home on April 25 for Colombo to receive Lankan hospitality to play three WODIs and as many T20i matches, says an SLC media release on Monday.





The white ball series will commence with the one-dayers. All of the ODIs will be played at the P. Sara Oval, while the T20Is will be played at the SSC Ground.







The ODI series is the part of the ICC Women's Championship schedule.







The Tigresses will engage with SLC Board President's XI on April 27 to play a warm-up fixture before the first ODI on April 29.







The next 50-over matches are slated for May 2 and 5 respectively while the WT20i matches will be held on May 9, 11 and 12 correspondingly.