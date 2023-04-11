Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 11 April, 2023, 2:14 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Tigresses to visit Sri Lanka in late-April to play three WODIs, as many WT20i

Published : Tuesday, 11 April, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 69
Sports Reporter

The Bangladesh National Women's Team will leave home on April 25 for Colombo to receive Lankan hospitality to play three WODIs and as many T20i matches, says an SLC media release on Monday.

The white ball series will commence with the one-dayers. All of the ODIs will be played at the P. Sara Oval, while the T20Is will be played at the SSC Ground.

The ODI series is the part of the ICC Women's Championship schedule.

The Tigresses will engage with SLC Board President's XI on April 27 to play a warm-up fixture before the first ODI on April 29.

The next 50-over matches are slated for May 2 and 5 respectively while the WT20i matches will be held on May 9, 11 and 12 correspondingly.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Legends of Rupganj confirm DPL Super League
Ice-cool on course, Rahm submits to 'wave of emotion'
Tigers to camp in Sylhet before Ireland tour
Atletico beat Rayo to close in on Real Madrid
Tigresses to visit Sri Lanka in late-April to play three WODIs, as many WT20i
Captain Marshall powers Agrani to stunning win in DPL
Family and coach not surprised at Rinku's miracle-scripted game
Arsenal held by Liverpool in blow to Premier League title bid


Latest News
Elderly woman killed in Barishal road accident
BNP's aversion to polls is tantamount to disinclination to democracy: Hasan
One held with Yaba pills in Barishal
4 killed in shooting at downtown Kentucky building, say police
NSU and Coca-Cola 'BIG' hold seminar on global career opportunities
Road accidents kill 415 in March in country: BRTA
One held with Eascof syrup in Kurigram
24 pro-BNP lawyers get anticipatory bail
No scope of appointing lawyers for defending fugitives Tarique, Zubaida: AG
Man dies falling off van in Bagerhat
Most Read News
Eid holidays extended by one day
Nafiz Alam, who appeared in DW documentary, arrested
BNP’s sit-in: 22 sued under Explosives Act in Khulna
Motorcycle rider killed being hit by truck in city's Panthapath
SCBA iftar party scuffle: 24 pro-BNP lawyers sued
Passenger crisis at Daulatdia-Paturia launch ghat
COP27 and climate crisis:  Bangladesh scenario
No threats centring Pahela Baishakh, Eid, says IGP
Gold prices drop by Tk 1,983 per bhori
Ctg court accepts charges against ex-minister's son
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft