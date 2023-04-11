Captain Marshall powers Agrani to stunning win in DPL

Captain Marhsall Ayub hammered a brilliant 95-run knock as Agrani Bank stunned Rupganj Tigers Cricket Club by six wickets for their third victory in Dhaka Premier League (DPL) at BKSP-3 ground on Monday.





Being sent to bat first, Rupganj put up 248-7 thanks to half-centuries from their three batters. Opener Imranuzzman top-scored with 67, captain Naeem Islam made 61 and Ankit Bawane hammered 47 ball-56.





Pacer Anamul Haque scalped 3-48 to be the pick of Agrani bowlers while another pacer Abu Haider Rony took 2-54.





Agrani Bank reached the target, making 250-4 in 46.1 overs. Marshall led the charge with 91 ball-95, hitting 10 fours while opener Shadman Islam scored 93.





Rupganj still is in sixth position with 7 points from nine match while Agrani have 6 points from same number of matches, which put them in 10th position so far.