Tuesday, 11 April, 2023, 2:13 AM
Home Business

Grade 1 students to get jute bags printed with Bangabandhu’s ideals

Published : Tuesday, 11 April, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 67
Mizanur Rahman

The government will give free jute bags to students admitted in first grade or class at all public, private and Ibtedai madrasas printed with Bangabandhu's ideals with a leaflets of the spirit of liberation war on the bag.

Initially, a total of 33 lakh students will get the bag. The cost to the government for each bag is Tk 750 and the total expenditure is estimated at Tk 247.50 crore depending on exact number of students.

 It will be implemented under a project titled 'Bangabandhu's ideals and the spirit of the liberation war. Planning Commission sources said adding the Ministry of Liberation War is sponsoring the project. 

After completion of the project in the initial year, initiatives will be taken to keep it running every year from the revenue budget of the government.

The project proposal has been sent to the Planning Commission by the Ministry of Jute and Textiles. The Ministry of Liberation War Affairs will make every effort to buy jute bags from the Ministry of Jute and Textiles.

These jute bags will be delivered to students by June 2024. One of the objectives of the project is to inculcate the ideals of Bangabandhu and the spirit of liberation war in the minds of primary school students.

Kamrun Nahar, an Additional Secretary in the Ministry of Liberation War said, "The project has been taken to spread the ideals of Bangabandhu in the new generation. The project is at very early stage.

It has been sent to the Planning Commission which will apprise it at at a meeting of the Project Evaluation Committee (PEC). We have initially fixed the price of jute bag at the rates proposed by the Ministry of Jute and Textiles.

She also said the government will see if the jute bags can be bought using Jituji method or not. It will not increase the use of jute but farmers of the country will also benefit from the implementation of the project.

The sources said the bags will be purchased for 33 lakh students, slightly more than the total number of students enrolled in first grade in government primary schools.

According to the annual primary school census published by the Directorate of Primary Education in March-2022, the number of students enrolled in the country's primary schools in 2021 is 32.50 lakh people.


