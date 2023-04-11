Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 11 April, 2023, 2:13 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

BD, India, Japan hold connectivity meet in Tripura today

Published : Tuesday, 11 April, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 60
Business Correspondent

Bangladesh, India, and Japan are set to hold a two-day connectivity event in Tripura, India from today (Tuesday). The event is aimed at exploring connectivity initiatives and leveraging the commercial potential of the region.

The Asian Confluence, a think tank from Northeast India, is organising the event in collaboration with India's Ministry of External Affairs, Indian media said on Monday.

Bangladesh State Minister for Foreign Affairs Md Shahriar Alam is scheduled to represent Bangladesh, while India's deputy foreign minister and the Japanese ambassador to India will also attend.

A recent study conducted by the Asian Confluence recommended scaling up multi-modal connectivity between Northeast India and Bangladesh to enhance competitiveness and narrow the development gaps in the region.

It also suggested working together to establish express corridors for the transit of goods from the Northeast Region to the Chattogram Port and bringing synergy in trade facilitation.

The study further recommended creating industrial value chains to benefit all stakeholders in India and Bangladesh, including Japanese companies in the region.

It suggested establishing a Japan-Northeast India Chamber of Commerce to promote Japanese investment in Northeast India and a Northeast India-Bangladesh-Japan CEO Forum to provide the necessary business leadership.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Dollar restrictions affect BD-Myanmar border trade
Grade 1 students to get jute bags printed with Bangabandhu’s ideals
S Arabia maintains crude supply to Asian refiners despite OPEC+ cuts
BD, India, Japan hold connectivity meet in Tripura today
BD, India outperform China in footwear supply to US
Industrial loan rises by 20pc in Sept-Dec
Assam to export methanol to BD, Nepal, Bhutan
Nagad gives over 2000 gifts to winners under mega Eid campaign


Latest News
Elderly woman killed in Barishal road accident
BNP's aversion to polls is tantamount to disinclination to democracy: Hasan
One held with Yaba pills in Barishal
4 killed in shooting at downtown Kentucky building, say police
NSU and Coca-Cola 'BIG' hold seminar on global career opportunities
Road accidents kill 415 in March in country: BRTA
One held with Eascof syrup in Kurigram
24 pro-BNP lawyers get anticipatory bail
No scope of appointing lawyers for defending fugitives Tarique, Zubaida: AG
Man dies falling off van in Bagerhat
Most Read News
Eid holidays extended by one day
Nafiz Alam, who appeared in DW documentary, arrested
BNP’s sit-in: 22 sued under Explosives Act in Khulna
Motorcycle rider killed being hit by truck in city's Panthapath
SCBA iftar party scuffle: 24 pro-BNP lawyers sued
Passenger crisis at Daulatdia-Paturia launch ghat
COP27 and climate crisis:  Bangladesh scenario
No threats centring Pahela Baishakh, Eid, says IGP
Gold prices drop by Tk 1,983 per bhori
Ctg court accepts charges against ex-minister's son
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft