BD, India, Japan hold connectivity meet in Tripura today

Bangladesh, India, and Japan are set to hold a two-day connectivity event in Tripura, India from today (Tuesday). The event is aimed at exploring connectivity initiatives and leveraging the commercial potential of the region.





The Asian Confluence, a think tank from Northeast India, is organising the event in collaboration with India's Ministry of External Affairs, Indian media said on Monday.







Bangladesh State Minister for Foreign Affairs Md Shahriar Alam is scheduled to represent Bangladesh, while India's deputy foreign minister and the Japanese ambassador to India will also attend.





A recent study conducted by the Asian Confluence recommended scaling up multi-modal connectivity between Northeast India and Bangladesh to enhance competitiveness and narrow the development gaps in the region.





It also suggested working together to establish express corridors for the transit of goods from the Northeast Region to the Chattogram Port and bringing synergy in trade facilitation.





The study further recommended creating industrial value chains to benefit all stakeholders in India and Bangladesh, including Japanese companies in the region.





It suggested establishing a Japan-Northeast India Chamber of Commerce to promote Japanese investment in Northeast India and a Northeast India-Bangladesh-Japan CEO Forum to provide the necessary business leadership.