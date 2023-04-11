Industrial loan rises by 20pc in Sept-Dec

Loan disbursement to industrial sector rose by about 20 per cent in September-December quarter of 2022 compared with the same period of the previous 2021.







According to Bangladesh Bank (BB) data, loan disbursement to industrial sector soared by Tk 24,804 crore to Tk 1,49,669 crore in end December 2022 while it was at Tk 1,24,865 crore in the same period of 2021.





Industrial loan disbursement was at Tk 1,28,384 crore in end June quarter and Tk 1,31,265 crore in end-September quarter.





Industrial loan disbursement to industries surges as a result of sudden surge in economic activities after the easing of Covid pandemic, bankers said.





Businesses borrowed bank loans to import raw materials and capital machinery to meet the growing demand after the pandemic, they said.







The central bank's continued 9 per cent lending rate cap facilitated businesses in obtaining a significant amount of loans at a lower rate, they added.





Financial experts said a rise in import costs in industrial sector due to an increase in global commodity prices also resulted in a surge in industrial loans. Furthermore, an increase in dollar prices in the country has led to a rise in LC payments, adding to increase in industrial loans, they said.





The private sector credit has grown, leading to industrial growth, and the low-interest rates on bank loans have resulted in increased loan disbursements, the experts said.







Industrial companies have extensively imported capital machinery and raw materials since the beginning of the year 2022, they said.





Outstanding balance of industrial loans increased by Tk 1,01,837 crore or 16.19 per cent to Tk 7,30,825 crore at the end of December 2022 against the balance of Tk 6,28,988 crore in December 2021.





As the outstanding loans soared, businesses need to be cautious while taking loans and ensure that they use the loans for productive purposes, the experts suggested. Recovery of industrial credit increased by 54.63 per cent in the reported period.





Banks recovered Tk 1,57,683 crore of industrial loans in the September-December period, which was Tk 1,01,972 crore in the same period in the past year.





Term loans recovery from industrial sector soared by 173.81 per cent to Tk 50,593 crore in the September-December 2022 from Tk 18,477 crore in the same period in 2021.





Therefore, about Tk 55,711 crore of industrial loans were recovered in the corresponding period, which was 37.22 per cent of the total disbursement.





Term loans provided to the industrial sector amounted to Tk 29,574 crore in September-December period which was Tk 18,772 crore in the same period in the previous year.





In addition, Tk 1,20,095 crore in working capital loans was disbursed to large, medium and small sectors in September-December in 2022, which is a 13.2-per cent rise from Tk 1,06,092 crore in the same period of 2021.