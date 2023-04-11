Assam to export methanol to BD, Nepal, Bhutan

GUWAHATI, April 10: Assam government will sign a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with an industrial group for an investment of Rs 15,000 crore in the state.





This was disclosed by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma while addressing a press conference here on Sunday.





"We are entering into a new agreement with an industrial group for an investment of Rs 15,000. We will sign the MoU after PM visits the state," Sarma said.





Claiming that more industrial groups are coming to the state for investment due to basic strength, the Chief Minister said: "Industrial groups come to those places which have payment capacity. With the rising GDP of Assam, industries are coming up to the state."





"We also made the state's industrial policy more attractive for the investors," Sarma said. "We are also pursuing the Centre for a favourable industrial policy for the region, which will be significantly different from earlier policies. Earlier, policies were prepared considering Rs 100 to Rs 200 crore investment. We are thinking to make it big," Sarma also said.





"These policies are not needed in Assam. Assam has entered into a new level from such policies.





"Our industry department is working. The works in all sectors are going on," he said.





He said the 700 TPD methanol plant of Assam Petrochemicals Ltd (APL) will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually from a function at Sarusajai Stadium on April 14.





"There was no big investment in the public sector in Assam in the last decade. The APL is a big investment of the state government. In the last two or three years, our first big investment was in NRL.







We increased the stake to 26 percent in NRL. The next investment is APL," the Chief Minister said.





"The third big investment is the city gas linking project. The cabinet will clear the project," he said. "Our fourth big investment will be a 4,000 MW solar power project," he also said.





After so many years, the government started investing in the industrialisation growth of the state. In all these projects, we have central PSUs as partners. Central PSU like NLC and OIL are with us as partners, he further said.





"We are putting money in collaboration with the Central government. We have also decided to buy a 20 percent stake in UP's Ghatampur power project.







We will be buying 20 percent shares, with an investment of about Rs 100 crore, and will be entitled to 400-MW power from the project," the Chief Minister said.





"From the Namrup plant, methanol will be exported to various states and several other neighbouring countries. In this project, Assam government has 51 per cent and OIL has 49 per cent investment," he said.





From mid-April, the state will start exporting methanol to Bangladesh, Bhutan and Nepal. Prime Minister Modi will inaugurate the methanol plant of the state-run APL at Namrup in Upper Assam's Dibrugarh district on April 14. �East Mojo