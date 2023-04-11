Video
Tuesday, 11 April, 2023
Nagad gives over 2000 gifts to winners under mega Eid campaign

Published : Tuesday, 11 April, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 73
Business Desk

Nagad is spreading the joy of Eid to its customers ahead of this biggest religious festival in the form of many exciting gifts under a mega campaign.

The mobile money operator has so far handed over 2000 gifts, including more than 100 motorcycles and refrigerators, to its winners.

The joy of those winners doubled when they received such gifts from their favorite stars, like Mishu Sabbir, Ziaul Hoque Polash, and Parsa Evana.

Under the campaign, on April 8, Krishnachandra Roy of Jashore received a motorcycle from actor Mishu Sabbir, and on April 5, Mahe Alam of Gazipur got a motorcycle from actor Ziaul Hoque Palash, while Kamrul Hasan of Narayanganj received his motorcycle from actress Parsa Evana on April 2, says a a press release.

After receiving his gift, Krishnachandra Roy said, "For belonging to a middle-class family, I struggle to make ends meet at times, let alone buying a motorbike. Nagad has now fulfilled my long-awaited dream of having a motorbike."

"My trust in Nagad has now increased all the more," he also said, adding, "After traveling 250 kilometers; Nagad took the motorcycle to my home. I am grateful to Nagad for that."

Nagad has so far distributed more than 457 bikes, refrigerators, smart televisions, mobile phones and tabs under the mega campaign that started on 23 March. Besides, 850 headphones and smartphones were instantly handed over to the winners at shopping malls.

Moreover, 785 headphones and smartphones were given to winners through couriers. In all, Nagad has handed out more than 2000 gifts as of now.

Sadat Adnan Ahmad, chief marketing officer of Nagad said, "Nagad's mega campaign has appeared as a reason for happiness for our customers."

"We are getting a huge response from people across the country. Every day winners receive their winning gifts. We want people to get used to digital payments and save their hard-earned money," he added.

Under the campaign, customers have opportunities to win various exciting gifts only by buying products worth a minimum of Tk 500 from specific merchants using their Nagad wallets.

Besides, every hour 10 customers are getting a cashback of up to 100 percent or a maximum of Tk 2,000 on Nagad payments from 10 am to 11.59 pm during each campaign day. The cashback amount is sent to their Nagad wallets the next working day.

During this Eid campaign that will continue till 30 June, a customer will enjoy cash back a maximum of three times, while they will be eligible for the mega offer for once.


