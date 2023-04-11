Akash digital TV offers 33pc Eid discount

AKASH Digital TV has launched a special Eid ul Fitr campaign under which customers will get up to 33% discount on new connection, including Set Top Box and Dish.





Customers has to recharge its Standard Pack for either six or twelve months to avail this discount while getting a new connection, says a press release.





The standard pack contains more than 55 HD channels and choose from over 128 premium, entertainment, sports, infotainment, cartoon, religious, and Bangladeshi channels.





In addition to this, EBL Visa cardholders are now eligible for discounts up to Tk 2,301. Nagad customers can receive a BDT 30 cashback by recharging Tk 410.





While, GP Star customers can get a BDT 500 discount on top of the regular price and receive a cashback of Tk 150 for Akash Standard Pack recharge.