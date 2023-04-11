IBBL gives food to 31,000 poor children countrywide

Islami Bank Bangladesh Ltd (IBBL) distributed food among underprivileged children at Jamia Ashrafia Madrasha, Baridhara Dhaka.





Md. Altaf Hossain, Additional Managing Director of the bank distributed the food on Sunday, says a press release.







Md. Maksudur Rahman, Senior Executive Vice President, Bashir Ahamed and Md. Mizanur Rahman Bhuiyan, Executive Vice Presidents, Md. Abul Hasan and Nazrul Islam, Senior Vice Presidents and Maulana Abdul Alim Faridi, Principal of Jamia Ashrafia Madrasha and Md. Shafiqul Islam president of Baitun Noor Jame Masjid attended the programme.







Top executives and employees of head office attended the program. Earlier, on 1st Ramadan different zones of the bank food and iftar were distributed among 30,665 underprivileged children in 619 orphanages across the country.