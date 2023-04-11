Video
Tuesday, 11 April, 2023, 2:12 AM
Kulaura housewife gets 101 products buying Walton fridge

Published : Tuesday, 11 April, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 45
Business Desk

Kulaura housewife gets 101 products buying Walton fridge

Kulaura housewife gets 101 products buying Walton fridge

Monwara Begum, a housewife from Kulaura of Moulvibazar, has received a total of 101 products for free after purchasing a Walton brand refrigerator under its ongoing nationwide Digital Campaign Season-17 recently, says a press release.

The 101 free products including Walton fridge, AC, smart TV and washing machine have heightened the joy of Eid-ul-Fitr for Monwara and her family.

Walton is conducting the 'Digital Campaign' across the country to accelerate the initiative of building customer database for delivering online-based swift and best after-sales service.

Various benefits are given to customers to ensure their spontaneous participation in this process. Under the campaign, customers are getting 101 houseful free products or cash vouchers of up to Tk. 1 lakh or sure gifts.

Earlier, Mosharof Hossain from Jashore, Nazrul Islam from Morrelganj municipality of Bagerhat and Jashim Uddin from Ramu Upazila of Cox's Bazar also got 101 houseful free products each buying Walton fridges.

Walton Hi-Tech Industries' Deputy Managing Director Md. Humayun Kabir, Senior Executive Directors popular actor Amin Khan, Mohammad Firoj Alam and Ariful Ambia officially handed over 101 free products to Monwara Begum at a function held at Walton's distributors' showroom 'Bhai Bhai Enterprise' at Bhabaniganj Market of Juri Upazila.

Local businessman M A Mozib Mahbub, Juri Police Station OC Mosharrof Hossain, Walton's zonal manager in Syhlet Asaduzzaman, area manager Sarwar Jahan, proprietor of 'Bhai Bhai Enterprise' Humayun Kabir among others also present on the function.

Lucky customer Monwara is a resident of Mirshangkar village under Bhuksimoil union. She purchased a 163-liter refrigerator from the showroom on March 25. She then received an SMS on her mobile phone from Walton with the notification of getting 101 free products.

The 101 free products included Walton fridge, AC, smart TV, washing machine, air cooler, microwave and electric oven, ceiling, pedestal, tornado and rechargeable fans and rice cooker.

Monwara carried those products to her home loaded in a truck and her house is now full with Walton products. Her family is very much happy with after getting 101 houseful free products before the Eid-ul-Fitr. She thanked Walton authorities for providing such facilities to customers.

Calling upon all to buy Walton products, DMD Humayun Kabir said: If someone buys foreign products with the money that is sent by expatriates, it goes out of the country.

We should buy and use domestic made products to accelerate the country's economy. This will also creates more employment and save hard earned foreign currencies as well.


