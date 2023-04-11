Samsung brings more offers for fridge buyers

Samsung Bangladesh brings more offers for refrigerators under their new Eid-ul-Fitr campaign - Ghor Bhorti Eid Foorti - to help people store an array of dishes properly for the festival.





The campaign offers Cashback and Exchange offers on a range of Refrigerators, which is enabling customers to purchase a premium-looking 700L Side by Side Refrigerator at 149,900 taka only!





Samsung's Side by Side Refrigerators features SpaceMax Technology which provides more storage inside and makes the walls much thinner as it uses a low amount of high-efficiency insulation, says a press release.







In addition, the refrigerators have an all-around cooling system that continually checks the temperature and blows out cold air to cool every corner evenly.







It also comes with rapid cooling systems such as Power Cool and Power Freeze. The appliance comes with a Digital Inverter Compressor that saves up to 50% energy and Deodorizing Filters to eliminate strong smells while preserving the natural flavors of the food.







Its stylish and modern look would fit perfectly with the existing appliance by creating a harmonious kitchen interior.







The Refrigerator comes with two premium colors- Black and Silver. Samsung also has another version of Side by Side Refrigerators which comes with Water Dispensers, which is also available at a price of 179,900 taka only.





During the campaign, Samsung is offering Cashback up to 30,000 taka, and Exchange offer up to 16,000 taka, on different models of Refrigerators.