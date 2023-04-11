Rupee gains 5 paise to close at 81.97 against USD

NEW DELHI, April 10: The rupee appreciated by 5 paise to settle at 81.97 (provisional) against the US dollar on Monday, tracking a weak American currency in the overseas market.





At the interbank foreign exchange market, the local unit opened at 81.90 against the US currency and finally closed at 81.97 (provisional) against the greenback, registering a gain of 5 paise over its previous close.





During the session, the rupee touched a high of 81.78 and a low of 81.98 against the dollar. On Thursday, the rupee closed at 82.02 against the US currency. On April 7, equity and forex markets were closed on account of Good Friday.





The dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, fell 0.02 per cent to 102.06.





Global oil benchmark Brent crude futures advanced 0.05 per cent to $85.16 per barrel.





According to Anuj Choudhary - research analyst at Sharekhan by BNP Paribas, a below-normal monsoon forecast by Skymet and a strong dollar in early Asian trade weighed on the rupee but positive domestic equities cushioned the downside. �PTI