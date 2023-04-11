Video
BRAC Bank to host TARA Uddokta Mela 2023

Published : Tuesday, 11 April, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 52
Business Desk

BRAC Bank is hosting an exhibition in Dhaka on Friday and Saturday to promote women entrepreneurs and locally-made products from Bangladesh.

The two-day event, titled 'TARA Uddokta Mela 2023,' will be held at the Aloki Convention Center in Gulshan, Dhaka and will remain open to the public from 10:00AM to 10:00PM on both days.

The event will feature 50 female business owners from around the country showcasing their products, says a press release.

Abu Farah Md. Nasser, Deputy Governor, Bangladesh Bank, will inaugurate the fair at 11:00AM on Friday as the chief guest. Selim R. F. Hussain, Managing Director and CEO, will be present.

The displayed products will include hand-stitched clothing, handmade crafts, clay and jute items, processed leather goods, Jamdani Sari, and organic foods. Additionally, a group of entrepreneurs will showcase traditional indigenous products, clothing, and handicrafts made of bamboo and cane. BRAC Bank will provide technological support to enable digital payments, including QR Code-based and card payments.

The exhibition provides a platform for women entrepreneurs to promote their traditional products and showcase their creativity through product innovation while keeping the country's heritage intact. The event will also enable the exhibitors to increase sales and reach new customers.

Commenting on the exhibition, the bank's Managing Director and CEO Selim R. F. Hussain stated, "As a partner of progress, the bank helps women entrepreneurs realize their full potential.

With this TARA Uddokta Mela, the entrepreneurs will be able to preserve traditional products immersed in the country's culture and heritage. Holding this fair shows our strong commitment to women entrepreneurs in the country."


