Tuesday, 11 April, 2023, 2:12 AM
Home Business

Published : Tuesday, 11 April, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 53
Business Desk

IBBL rural development scheme changes Nurunnahar's lifestyle

Nurunnahar Begum was an ordinary housewife two and a half decades ago from when she started Conventional Unani and Ayurbedic study aiming to heal people suffering from chronic diseases; those living around her rural neighborhoods at Velanagar outskirts in Narshingdi district.

She kept trying relentlessly and gained popularity in a short time among people suffering from various diseases. It gives her confidence in dreaming off to grow bigger by establishing a shop cum counseling centre at her homestead. 

Her dream finally comes true. She now owns 'Jannat Unani Pharmacy'. Her enterprise has become a distributor of Malaysia's famous Unani brand known as DXN. The latter's regional office is located at Baridhara, Dhaka.

At present, Nurunnahar regularly attends a good number of patients at her pharmacy, gives them counseling and sells medicine.

In addition to that, she engaged some 300 agents to sell medicines at nearby villages. Most of them are young male and females who get a dividend from the value of sold products as commission.

They took orders from clients and delivered medicines from Jannat Pharmacy and other Allopathic drug stores. "The way I have developed myself was challenging and I worked a lot. But I am happy now," Nurunnahar said.

"I have tried to promote Unani and Ayurbedic treatment by counseling positive outcomes and impacts and describing less harmful side-effects to patients and their attendants," she added. Nurunnahar's counseling and treatment become useful and popular among patients suffering from asthenia, diabetes, asthma, back-pain, gastric, blood-pressure, skin and oral disorders and liver and kidney ailments.

By doing this, Nurunnahar became economically solvent as well.

She was able to give her children a better living and education and built a house for living. Her journey from an ordinary housewife to becoming a successful entrepreneur was not pleasing but full of challenges involving prolonged endeavors.

She had no start-up funds when she was determined to create self-employment in early 1995.

Someone from her village informed her then about the special initiative of Islami Bank Bangladesh Limited (IBBL) called Rural Development Scheme (RDS). Without any delay, she contacted RDS's cluster Umme Habiba Centre, obtained a membership and received a start-up fund worth Tk. 15,000.

That was the tale of her beginning to the journey towards becoming self-employed. Inspired by her Malyasia returned husband Mirzaul Haq Bhuiyan, she started learning basics of Unani and Ayurbedic medicines and never looked back.

A twelfth grader Nurunnahar gathered fast the Unani and Ayurbedic know-how's.  She now works at the shop while her husband looks after the distributorship and supply chain.

Her monthly income now stood Tk 30 thousand after deducting all expenses. Jannat Unani Pharmacy's annual turnover stands at Tk. 8.5-9.0 lakh.

Alike Nurunnahar Begum, RDS microfinance by Islami Bank Bangladesh Ltd (IBBL) has been transforming million of rural poor to successful entrepreneurs since its establishment in 1995.

The Bank is a global pioneer and world's largest operator of Islamic microfinance currently enrolling 17 lac members across 31 thousand villages of Bangladesh.

The scheme operates with an integrated development approach with typical collateral free micro investment and compulsory savings supported by entrepreneur development activities plus ward stipends, sanitation aid, medical camps, profit-free loans, rehabilitations and plantations.

The graduated clients successfully utilizing the micro investment slabs can avail larger investments under micro enterprise scheme.  A 98 percent plus rate of recovery in the project demonstrates remarkable impact in poverty alleviation.

Another salient feature being 94 percent majority of the beneficiaries are women which gears up the women empowerment practice in the rural settings. The successful project by the bank has been replicated for the urban poor since 2012.



