Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 11 April, 2023, 2:11 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Gold slides 1pc after US jobs data raises rate hike bet

Published : Tuesday, 11 April, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 43

April 10: Gold prices fell about 1% to slip below $2,000 on Monday, after U.S. employment data pointed to a tight labour market and raised expectations of another rate hike by the Federal Reserve in May.

Spot gold was down 0.9% at $1,990.69 per ounce, as of 0402 GMT. U.S. gold futures slipped 1% to $2,006.30.

Gold slid due to "profit-booking on expectations of Fed rate hikes followed by Friday's strong U.S. job growth report and a steady dollar," Hareesh V, head of commodity research at Geojit Financial Services, said while noting a technical correction in prices.

The dollar index was 0.1% higher, making bullion expensive for overseas buyers.

Friday's data from the U.S. Labor Department showed non-farm payrolls increased by 236,000 jobs in March, versus expectations of 239,000. The data also showed the unemployment rate dipped to 3.5% from 3.6% in the prior month.

The report raised bets that the U.S. central bank would increase rates next month, with markets pricing in a 66% chance of a 25 basis-point (bps) rate hike, according to the CME FedWatch tool.    �Reuters


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Dollar restrictions affect BD-Myanmar border trade
Grade 1 students to get jute bags printed with Bangabandhu’s ideals
S Arabia maintains crude supply to Asian refiners despite OPEC+ cuts
BD, India, Japan hold connectivity meet in Tripura today
BD, India outperform China in footwear supply to US
Industrial loan rises by 20pc in Sept-Dec
Assam to export methanol to BD, Nepal, Bhutan
Nagad gives over 2000 gifts to winners under mega Eid campaign


Latest News
Elderly woman killed in Barishal road accident
BNP's aversion to polls is tantamount to disinclination to democracy: Hasan
One held with Yaba pills in Barishal
4 killed in shooting at downtown Kentucky building, say police
NSU and Coca-Cola 'BIG' hold seminar on global career opportunities
Road accidents kill 415 in March in country: BRTA
One held with Eascof syrup in Kurigram
24 pro-BNP lawyers get anticipatory bail
No scope of appointing lawyers for defending fugitives Tarique, Zubaida: AG
Man dies falling off van in Bagerhat
Most Read News
Eid holidays extended by one day
Nafiz Alam, who appeared in DW documentary, arrested
BNP’s sit-in: 22 sued under Explosives Act in Khulna
Motorcycle rider killed being hit by truck in city's Panthapath
SCBA iftar party scuffle: 24 pro-BNP lawyers sued
Passenger crisis at Daulatdia-Paturia launch ghat
COP27 and climate crisis:  Bangladesh scenario
No threats centring Pahela Baishakh, Eid, says IGP
Gold prices drop by Tk 1,983 per bhori
Ctg court accepts charges against ex-minister's son
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft