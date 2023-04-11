Gold slides 1pc after US jobs data raises rate hike bet

April 10: Gold prices fell about 1% to slip below $2,000 on Monday, after U.S. employment data pointed to a tight labour market and raised expectations of another rate hike by the Federal Reserve in May.





Spot gold was down 0.9% at $1,990.69 per ounce, as of 0402 GMT. U.S. gold futures slipped 1% to $2,006.30.





Gold slid due to "profit-booking on expectations of Fed rate hikes followed by Friday's strong U.S. job growth report and a steady dollar," Hareesh V, head of commodity research at Geojit Financial Services, said while noting a technical correction in prices.





The dollar index was 0.1% higher, making bullion expensive for overseas buyers.





Friday's data from the U.S. Labor Department showed non-farm payrolls increased by 236,000 jobs in March, versus expectations of 239,000. The data also showed the unemployment rate dipped to 3.5% from 3.6% in the prior month.





The report raised bets that the U.S. central bank would increase rates next month, with markets pricing in a 66% chance of a 25 basis-point (bps) rate hike, according to the CME FedWatch tool. �Reuters