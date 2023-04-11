Banks plagued by problems all over the world: Salman Issues like default loans exist in banks all over the world and they need more capital, along with regulatory supervision, to end these problems, Salman F Rahman has said.





The prime minister's advisor on private industry and investment, discussed Bangladesh's economy, banking sector and many other issues on bdnews24.com's talk show 'Inside Out' on Sunday.





"I don't think there's ever going to be an end to this from what I see internationally. Even a bank like Credit Suisse has a problem like loan defaults," he said.





"So in the banking system, you have this problem all over the world. It's not exclusive to Bangladesh," said Rahman, a vice-president of Beximco Group.







"In India, there were recently -- two-three years ago, huge bank scams. The banking business is such that these problems will recur. What you need to do is every time something happens, you improve the regulatory environment and supervisory requirements. It's also happening in Bangladesh."





Salman said he talked to the central bank and they feel the same that "actually what we need to do is to increase the capitals of the banks. "So if a problem occurs, banks will have enough capital to solve it. That's number one."





"Number two is regulatory matters; enforcement, and punishment," he said, claiming Bangladesh was doing well in this area.





He said the Hall-Mark scamsters have been in jail for a long long time. "Wherever there was a deliberate fraud taking place, action was taken."





"Stopping a crime before it happens is difficult. It is important to detect the crime and punish the criminal."





He also said a law has been drafted to create a body for debt collection to cut defaults or follow other countries that succeeded in cutting bad debts.





The government was "very prudent" to seek support from the International Monetary Fund as a "precautionary measure" to create a buffer against depleting foreign exchange reserves, Rahman said.





And the approval of IMF loans signals Bangladesh's economy is in a "good shape", the prime minister's advisor added.





He discussed challenges facing Bangladesh, domestically and internationally, in achieving its desired goals, and the government efforts to tackle them.







As long as the Russia-Ukraine war rages in Europe, the challenges for Bangladesh will continue because the country depends much on imports, especially costly fuel, the former FBCCI president pointed out. "And I don't see any signs of the war ending."





"We had, as you know, tackled the challenge of COVID very successfully. But unfortunately, this war, Ukraine-Russia war, affected us pretty badly. In three areas we got very seriously affected, one area was energy prices. The energy prices, as you know, went up," Salman said.







"Now, of course, they are again coming down. But then recently, the OPEC countries have again reduced production, so oil prices have again gone up. Energy prices are fluctuating.





As long as this fluctuation in energy prices remains, it will always affect Bangladesh, because we are very much dependent on energy import."





The prime minister's advisor said dollar has been gaining strength due to the Federal Reserve increasing interest rates, which "very badly affected"





Bangladesh's economy. "We had to have our taka depreciated quite drastically, over a very short period of time. So that had an impact on our import costs. And that also led to inflation."

�bdnews24.com