Stocks fall on selling spree

Indices on the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) and the Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) fell on Monday as the dominant small investors went on selling spree amid Ramadan expenses.





At the end of the day's trade, the DSEX, the broad index of the premier bourse, lost 12.47 points or 0.20 percent to settle at 6,201. DSES, the Shariah-based index, also lost 3.53 points or 0.26 percent to 1,344.





DS30, the blue-chip index, adeclined3.07 points or 0.13 percent to close at 2,197.





Turnover, another important indicator of the market, declines on the DSE to Tk 469 crore, from Tk 498 crore, the turnover on Sunday.



Of the issues traded, 36 advanced, 88 declined, and 187 did not see any price movement.





The top 10 companies by turnover are:- Apex Footwear, Amra Net, Gemini Sea Food, Orion Infusion, Genex Infosys, Eastern Housing, Sea Pearl Beach Resort, Midland Bank, BSC and Legacy Footwear.





Top 10 companies with price increase are:- Beach Hatchery, Legacy Footwear, Apex Footwear, Samata Leather, BD Thai Food, Sinobangla Ind., Standard Ceramics, RD Food, Orion Infusion and Gemini Sea Food.





The main 10 companies at the top of the price cut are:- Al-Hajtex, CAPM IBBL Mr. Ph., Munnu Agro, Paper Processing, Kohinoor Chemicals, Tamizuddin Textile, ACI Formulations, K&Q, Desh Garment and Genex Infosys.





At the CSE the overall price index CASPI decreased by 11 points. 22 of the 116 companies that participated in the market increased in price. On the contrary, the price of 37 has decreased and the price of 57 has remained unchanged. Tk 10.68 crore was transacted.