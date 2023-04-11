Video
Janatar Hat Bazar reduces plight of poor amid inflation

Published : Tuesday, 11 April, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 54

KURIGRAM, April 10: Janatar Hat Bazar, an initiative to sell essential commodities at wholesale prices, has begun in Kurigram with the slogan "selling in retail at wholesale prices".

The initiative was taken to support the low-income people hit hard by price hike of essentials during Ramadan.

 The bazar is located in front of the Muktijoddha Complex building adjacent to the college intersection in the city. 'Aprotirodhya Kurigram', a voluntary organization, launched the market on Sunday afternoon.

The primary aim of the organizer is to sell products at wholesale prices.

One liter of soybean oil is being sold for TK180 and 5 liters for TK850. Per kg of lentils costs TK 85, Chola dal TK 82, mung dal TK 88 taka, anchor dal TK 60, chickpea TK 74, salt TK 36, sugar TK 105 taka, 4 eggs TK 36, and rice TK 35-53. Shafiqul, a rickshaw puller, said he earns only TK 300-400 per day.

He said, "If I buy rice, I can't afford salt, and if I buy salt, you can't buy rice. Buying fish and meat is like a dream."

He was surprised to see the low price of rice at only TK 35 in the market.

Akalima Begum also expressed her gratitude, saying, "There are many families who cannot seek relief for self-respect. But this market will provide some comfort to low and middle-income people.

Volunteer Antu Chowdhury said that the Janatar Hat Bazar is open to everyone from all walks of life and aims to provide consumers with relief from the abnormal increase in prices.

The market will be open until the day before Eid and will begin selling beef, as well as vermicelli, spices and veggies.

The bazar began operation with the organization's own financing and subsidies, and it currently employs 30 volunteers, said the organizers.
The market will remain every day from noon to 5 pm.    �UNB


