MIDAS Financing elects Ali Imam Majumder as Chairman

Ali Imam Majumder has been elected as the Chairman of the Board of Directors of MIDAS Financing Ltd for a period of 2 years in its 350th Board Meeting held recently, says a press release.





Majumder had obtained M.Sc. in Mathematics from Chittagong University.







He joined BCS (Administration) Cadre on February 11, 1977 and served in different important positions during his long career.







He performed the positions of Cabinet Secretary, Principal Secretary of Prime Minister's Office, Member, Planning Commission, Secretary, Ministry of Labor and Employment, Additional Secretary, Ministry of Information, etc.







During his field assignment he perform edas the Deputy Commissioner in Cox's Bazar and Sylhet for around five years. He also attended United Nations general assembly session as a delegate from Bangladesh in the year 2007.







Majumder acted as Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Sonali Bank Ltd and the Biman Bangladesh Airlines Ltd.





He attended different training courses both in home and abroad.





Majumder attended Common Wealth Training Programme on Leadership Development in Toronto, Canada, Managing at the Top (MATT) held in United Kingdom, Disaster Management held in United Kingdom, etc.





Ali Imam Majumder has involved himself in several social activities like, Honorary Member of Dhaka Club Limited and Honorary Life Member of Dhaka Officers Club.







Further, he is a reputed columnist and regularly contributes in different newspapers especially in the Daily Prothom Alo on important national/international issues.





He is an activist and member of the Executive Committee of the SHUJAN; an independent think tank on good governance as well as a Trustee of the TIB.





Ali Imam Majumder, former cabinet secretary, has been performing as Director of MIDAS Financing Ltd Since 2012.With this diverse track record, Majumderhas joined MIDAS Financing Limited to extend his experience in financial sector and willing to make a constructive change by using his long experience. He would be able to play a dynamic and leading role in the business maximization of the company.