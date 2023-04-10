Video
579 people killed in motorcycle accidents in 3 months: SCRF

Published : Monday, 10 April, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 41
Staff Correspondent

Around 1,484 people were killed and 2,485 others injured in 1,302 road crashes across the country in last three months till March 31 this year.

Some 16 (16.48) people died on average per day during the period across the country. The number of accidents involving motorcycles was the highest as some 579 people died in 527 motorcycle accidents which are 40.47 and 39.01 per cent of total fatalities and accidents respectively, according to a report of Shipping and Communication Reporters Forum (SCRF) released on Sunday.

The report said that maximum 479 accidents occurred in March where 584 people lost lives and 1,102 injured.

The Forum also recommended maintaining the ban on motorcycle movement on the Padma Bridge and banning this vehicle on all highways during Eid travel to avoid accidents.

It said that the report has been prepared based on the information published in national dailies, online news portals and news agencies and regional dailies.

In the report, SCRF identified 16 causes of road crashes, including unfit vehicles, unskilled and physically unfit drivers, reckless driving, overtake and poor traffic management.

Unfit vehicles, unskilled and physically unfit drivers, reckless driving, overtaking, drivers and helpers' mental exhaustion, non-fixed weekly holiday and working hours. dilapidated roads at different places significant number of risky turning points on national highways and inter-district roads, movement of slow speed three wheelers on highways, lack of capacity of BRTA and the irregularities and corruption of officials and employees concerned and poor traffic management are among those reasons.



