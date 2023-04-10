Video
Iraq Legalizing Illegal Migrants

Around 2.5 lakh Bangladeshis may get valid docs

Published : Monday, 10 April, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 61
Staff Correspondent

After a break of around three years due to Covid-19 pandemic, the Iraq government has started legalizing the illegal foreign workers including Bangladeshis staying in the country under its amnesty programme.

According to Bangladesh Embassy in Baghdad, the legalization of illegal migrant workers programme will continue next 45 days starting from March 3.

During the period, the illegal workers will be able to submit their application to get the amnesty and legal papers by paying necessary fees to the Ministry of Labour and Social Welfare of Iraq, according to a letter of the Counselor of Bangladesh Embassy in Baghdad sent to Dhaka on April 5 this year.

According to Bangladesh Embassy in Baghdad and Expatriate Welfare and Overseas Employment Ministry sources, around 2.5 lakh Bangladeshi workers were staying in Iraq and most of them could not renew visas for months. As a result, most of them have become illegal and fearing of deportation.

According to the letter, the illegal migrants who have entered the country before March 19 this year through various airports excluding Kurdistan would be able to apply for valid documents. The migrants who wants to get a valid document including renewal of visas will have to deposit 2.5 lakh Iraqi Dinar (equivalent to Tk 20,206.30) to the Iraqi ministry for legalization of their documents.

During submission of the application for validation, several papers would be needed. The documents are- personal identity card of their employers, company documents, money receipts of payment of fees and photo, passport and visa of the migrants.

According to the notification issued by the Iraqi government for validation of the illegal workers, the employers or head of companies will have to submit their applications on behalf of their employees who have a passport from his country of origin.

According to sources, more than two lakh Bangladeshi migrant workers in war-torn Iraq are in fear that they would become illegal soon due suspension of visa renewal in the country.

Due to that reason, many of the Bangladeshi workers have already become illegal as their visas had not been renewed and were being arrested in raids conducted by the police in places like Bagdad, Basra, Karbala and Najaf.

The Iraqi authorities had strengthened their raids against illegal migrants gradually as COVID-19 pandemic restrictions had been eased.


