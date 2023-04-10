SC stays Rana Plaza owner’s bail order

The Chamber Court of the Appellate Division on Sunday stayed till May 8 the High Court order that granted bail to Rana Plaza owner Sohel Rana, in a murder case filed in connection with the death of 1,138 garment workers after the building collapsed in 2013.



Chamber judge of the Appellate Justice Abu Zafor Siddique came up with the order after hearing on an appeal filed by the government for staying the operation of the HC order.



The chamber judge also fixed May 8 for hearing on the appeal before the Appellate Division of the Supreme Court.



Deputy Attorney general Sarwar Hossain Bappi said Sohel Rana is not freed from jail for now as the Chamber Judge stayed the HC order. Earlier on April 6, the HC bench of Justice Akram Hossain Chowdhury and Justice Shahed Nuruddin granted bail to Rana declaring the HC rule in this regard valid.



Advocate-on-record Sufia Khatun, on behalf of the state, filed a petition seeking a stay on the Rana's bail order on Sunday.



On April 24, 2013, Rana Plaza, an illegally-constructed building in Savar which housed five garment factories, came down crashing, killing 1,138 people and injuring over 2,000 others.



Trial in the murder case filed over Rana Plaza collapse began officially on January 31, 2022 by recording statements of the witnesses. On July 18, 2016, Dhaka District and Session Court Judge SM Kuddus Zaman framed charges against the accused and passed an order to begin the trial.



But it got barred as most of the accused appealed to the higher court challenging legality of the order.



On January 31 last year, after clearing the appeals, District and Sessions Court Judge AHM Habibur Rahman Bhuiyan recorded the statement of plaintiff, then Sub-Inspector of Savar police station Wali Ashraf.



Over the tragic incident then SI of Savar police station Wali Ashraf filed a murder case accusing the owner and others of dereliction and negligence in building construction.



On June 1, 2015, Assistant Superintendent of Crime Investigation Department (CID) of police Bijoy Krishna Kar submitted charge sheet in the case against 41 people including the building owner Sohel Rana.



