Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 10 April, 2023, 11:30 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Motor cycles allowed on highways, not on Padma Bridge during Eid holidays: Quader

Published : Monday, 10 April, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 48
Staff Correspondent

During the coming Eid vacation, motorcycles will be allowed on highways, but not on the Padma Bridge, Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader told reporters on Sunday after attending a meeting at Bangladesh Road Transport Authority (BRTA) headquarters in the capital.

He said that CNG filling stations will remain open round the clock for five days before and seven days after Eid-ul-Fitr to ensure uninterrupted fuel supply to holidaymakers.

In 2022, the government banned motorcycles on highways and inter-district roads across the country from July 7-13 to prevent road accidents during Eid-ul-Azha.

The government also did not allow motorcycles registered in one district to go to other districts during the Eid-ul-Azha vacation.

Bridges Division Secretary Monjur Hossain requested the Shipping Ministry to arrange ferry services during Eid to allow motorcyclists to cross the  Padma Bridge.

Two motorcyclists were killed in an accident and 60 per cent of the 61,836 vehicles crossed the Padma Bridge on June 26, 2022 when the bridge was opened to traffic.

The authorities on the same day banned motorcycles on the bridge until further order.

At the meeting, Quader asked all concerned, including public and private agencies, to work sincerely to make the people's Eid travels  smooth.

He said, "All concerned bodies should perform their responsibilities properly so that people can reach their homes safely. This is my earnest request."

The meeting was organised to ensure safe and smooth travels of passengers on roads and highways before and after Eid-ul-Fitr.

Quader, also General Secretary of ruling Awami League, said since ensuring discipline on roads and in the transport sector is a major challenge,  the government has plans to make many roads and highways  six-lane or eight-lane.

"Once discipline is ensured, traffic congestion and road accidents will decline. Now if you think that your responsibility is over after holding conventional meetings and delivering speeches then discipline cannot be restored," he added.

Highlighting the experience of traffic congestion at Nabinagar and Chandra, he said it took the whole night to pass the road there in the past but the situation has changed.

"There are unfit vehicles on roads. Drivers fall asleep while driving. This is how time is wasted," he added.

Asking the VIPs to abide by the law, Quader instructed traffic department of police to bring motorcyclists under the law.

"Many of our VIPs travel on the wrong side of road during Eid. If they see a little traffic congestion, they go to the wrong side. If the VIPs do not follow traffic rules, what is the fault of the ordinary people?" he asked.

He said filling stations will remain open round the clock for five days before and seven days after Eid.

AL Presidium Member and Road Transport Workers Federation President Shajahan Khan, Road Transport and Highways Division Secretary ABM Amin Ullah Nuri, Inspector General of Police Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun, Road Transport Owners Association Secretary General Enayet Ullah and Bangladesh Jatri Kalyan Samity Secretary General Mozammel Haque Chowdhury attended the meeting, among others.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
579 people killed in motorcycle accidents in 3 months: SCRF
Govt to shut some risky marketplaces after Eid: Salman
Around 2.5 lakh Bangladeshis may get valid docs
SC stays Rana Plaza owner’s bail order
Motor cycles allowed on highways, not on Padma Bridge during Eid holidays: Quader
2 vessels of Japan Maritime Self-Defence Force arrive at Chattogram Port
Trial of sensational Mitu Murder Case begins after 7 yrs in Ctg
FBCCI donates Tk 1cr to rehab Banglabazar fire victims 


Latest News
Atletico beat Rayo to close in on Real Madrid
Motorcycle rider killed being hit by truck in city's Panthapath
China military displays force toward Taiwan after Tsai trip
Avalanche kills 4 in France, 2 missing
Dhaka's air 4th most polluted in the world this morning
Country's total population stands at 16,98,28,911
SCBA iftar party scuffle: 24 pro-BNP lawyers sued
Experts for repealing DSA to salvage press freedom
Mitu murder: Trial against Babul Akhter, 6 others begins
IPL 2023: Sunrisers Hyderabad defeat Punjab Kings by 8 wickets
Most Read News
Rana Plaza owner's bail stayed
Father-son killed on way back after Eid shopping
Motorcycles to ply on highways, not on Padma Bridge
Man killed in Natore road accident
Pickup van-truck collision kills 3
Israel launches artillery attacks on Syria after rocket fire
Humiliating parents: Bogura headmistress made OSD after judge
BB releases new banknotes for exchange
'Hizbut Tahrir leader' arrested in city
Journalist Shamsuzzaman gets bail in another DSA case
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft