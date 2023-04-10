Motor cycles allowed on highways, not on Padma Bridge during Eid holidays: Quader

During the coming Eid vacation, motorcycles will be allowed on highways, but not on the Padma Bridge, Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader told reporters on Sunday after attending a meeting at Bangladesh Road Transport Authority (BRTA) headquarters in the capital.



He said that CNG filling stations will remain open round the clock for five days before and seven days after Eid-ul-Fitr to ensure uninterrupted fuel supply to holidaymakers.



In 2022, the government banned motorcycles on highways and inter-district roads across the country from July 7-13 to prevent road accidents during Eid-ul-Azha.



The government also did not allow motorcycles registered in one district to go to other districts during the Eid-ul-Azha vacation.



Bridges Division Secretary Monjur Hossain requested the Shipping Ministry to arrange ferry services during Eid to allow motorcyclists to cross the Padma Bridge.



Two motorcyclists were killed in an accident and 60 per cent of the 61,836 vehicles crossed the Padma Bridge on June 26, 2022 when the bridge was opened to traffic.



The authorities on the same day banned motorcycles on the bridge until further order.



At the meeting, Quader asked all concerned, including public and private agencies, to work sincerely to make the people's Eid travels smooth.



He said, "All concerned bodies should perform their responsibilities properly so that people can reach their homes safely. This is my earnest request."



The meeting was organised to ensure safe and smooth travels of passengers on roads and highways before and after Eid-ul-Fitr.



Quader, also General Secretary of ruling Awami League, said since ensuring discipline on roads and in the transport sector is a major challenge, the government has plans to make many roads and highways six-lane or eight-lane.



"Once discipline is ensured, traffic congestion and road accidents will decline. Now if you think that your responsibility is over after holding conventional meetings and delivering speeches then discipline cannot be restored," he added.



Highlighting the experience of traffic congestion at Nabinagar and Chandra, he said it took the whole night to pass the road there in the past but the situation has changed.



"There are unfit vehicles on roads. Drivers fall asleep while driving. This is how time is wasted," he added.



Asking the VIPs to abide by the law, Quader instructed traffic department of police to bring motorcyclists under the law.



"Many of our VIPs travel on the wrong side of road during Eid. If they see a little traffic congestion, they go to the wrong side. If the VIPs do not follow traffic rules, what is the fault of the ordinary people?" he asked.



He said filling stations will remain open round the clock for five days before and seven days after Eid.



AL Presidium Member and Road Transport Workers Federation President Shajahan Khan, Road Transport and Highways Division Secretary ABM Amin Ullah Nuri, Inspector General of Police Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun, Road Transport Owners Association Secretary General Enayet Ullah and Bangladesh Jatri Kalyan Samity Secretary General Mozammel Haque Chowdhury attended the meeting, among others.



