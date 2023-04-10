Video
Trial of sensational Mitu Murder Case begins after 7 yrs in Ctg

Next testimony session on May 2

Published : Monday, 10 April, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 48
Nurul Amin

CHATTOGRAM, Apr 9: The Chattogram Additional Metropolitan Session Judge Court-3 started the trial of seven accused in Mahmuda Akter Mitu murder case on Sunday.

The seven accused include the sacked Superintendent of Police Babul Akter, husband of the deceased.
Witnesses started testifying on the case at the court of Judge Md Jashim Uddin of Chattogram Additional Metropolitan Session Judge Court-3. Mitu's father, former police officer Mosharraf Hossain, was the first to testify.

Chattogram Metropolitan Public Prosecutor Md Abdur Rashid represented the state while lawyer Golam Mawla Murad represented Babul during the hearing.

Advocate Gulam Mowla Murad told the Daily Observer that the testimony of Mosharraf Hussain ended inconclusively on Sunday.

"The next session of testimony of Mosharraf Hussain will be held on May 2," Murad said. Both parties presented their arguments for about 45 minutes. Finally, Mosharraf Hossain began his testimony.

During the testimony, Babul was brought to the court from prison. Four of the other suspects were also brought to the court. Musa is at large while Bhola appeared to the court while out on bail.

The other accused are Motaleb Mia alias Wasim, Anwar Hossain, Ehteshamul Haque Bhola, Shahjahan Mia, Kamrul Islam Shikdar Musa, and Khairul Islam.

On March 13, the same court indicted the seven accused, including Babul Akter, and ordered the case to trial.

After the murder of Mitu, Babul Akhtar returned to Chattogram and filed a murder case against unknown suspects. Later he started living with his in-laws in Dhaka, taking his two children along with him.

In the meantime, the DB police could not reach a conclusion after three and a half years of investigation into the case. A court then ordered to shift the case to PBI in January 2020.

In May 2021, the PBI said it found evidence that Mitu's murder was 'planned and ordered' by Babul Akter. He paid the killers Tk 300,000 to kill his wife.

Mitu's father filed another case after the PBI submitted its final investigation report. But the court dismissed that case and revived the case filed by Babul himself.

Chattogram Metropolitan Session Judge Jebun Nesa forwarded the case to the Chattogram Additional Metropolitan Session Judge Court-3 on January 31.

Earlier, the PBI (Police Bureau Investigation) submitted a 2084 pages charge sheet accusing seven persons including the sacked SP Babul Akter on September 13 last year. The charge sheet was accepted by the court on October 10 last and issued an warrant for arrest of the two absconding accused.

In the PBI investigation found that Babul had an affair with another woman, a stormy issue that led to the murder of Mitu.

The investigators pressed formal charges against Babul and six other suspects on September 13 in whcich Babul Akhtar was named as the mastermind. An investigation later concluded that Babul, the plaintiff in his wife's murder case, had masterminded the killing. He was later taken into police custody.

Mitu was hacked and shot dead near the GEC Intersection in Chattogram on the morning of Jun 5, 2016, as she was taking her son to school. It happened a few days after Babul had joined the police headquarters in Dhaka, following a promotion and transfer.


