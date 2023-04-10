Video
FBCCI donates Tk 1cr to rehab Banglabazar fire victims 

Published : Monday, 10 April, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 56
Business Correspondent

 

FBCCI, the country's apex trade body has announced a grant of Tk 1 crore for the rehabilitation of traders affected by fire at Bangabazar. Its president Md Jasim Uddin made the announcement after visiting the spot at noon on Sunday.

At this time, the FBCCI President also called upon all businessmen of the country and well to do people to come forward to support the affected businessmen.

Business leaders along with FBCCI vice president and directors were present on this occasion.

He said, "I was out of the country. Yesterday morning I came home after Umrah. The vice-president of our organization has been here before. This incident is very unfortunate for the traders. Traders here do the most business during the month of fasting."

The FBCCI president said "The market needs a permanent solution. I will call on the shop owner association to make an arrangement for it. FBCCI will stand by if necessary."

He also said, "I will call all businessmen to stand by them. If the businessmen stand by the effected people, common people will also stand by them."

A fire broke out in the Bangabazar market in the morning of April 4. After several hours of efforts, 48 fire service units were able to bring the fire under control. Apart from Bangabazar Market, fire also spread to Mahanagar Market, Adarsh Market and Gulistan Market. Nexco Tower and some other buildings were also damaged.

Businessmen claim that they have lost at least Taka 2 thousand crore in fire.


