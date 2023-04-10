Population now 16.98cr

Bangladesh population stands at 16.98 crore, according to the preliminary report of Census and Household Census 2022.



It was the sixth national census in Bangladesh.



It was a detailed enumeration of the Bangladeshi population.



Scheduled to be held in 2021, the census was delayed due to complications caused by covid-19 pandemic and lack of equipment and was held in June 15, 2022.



According to the report, 46.70 lakh have been added to the Post Enumeration Check (PEC) and the adjusted total population of the country stands at 16.98 crore people.



Of the total population 68.34 per cent lives in villages and 31.66 per cent in the cities.



Planning Minister MA Mannanand Secretary of Statistics and Information Management Department Shahnaz Arefin announced the report at a news conference hosted by Bangladesh Bureau at National Economic Council Bhaban at Sher-i-Banglanagar in the capital also attended by Bangladesh Institute of Development Studies (BIDS) Director General Dr Vinayak Sen.



It was the country's first digital census and household census, conducted by BBS from June 15 to 21, 2022.



The enumerated total population of the country was published as preliminary report on July 27, within a month since the census was over.



Following statistical methods and international protocols, BIDS conducted an independent post-census verification PEC survey in October 22 to determine the coverage and content errors that might have occurred during the enumeration.



According to the preliminary report, the number of females stood at 8,33,47,206, males at 8,17, 12, 824 and the third gender at 12,629 According to the PEC survey, earlier 2.81 per cent of the males and 2.69 per cent of females were not counted.



As the population of the third gender is very small, there is no statistics of how many of them were not counted earlier.



In Census and Household Census 2022, partial information of 85,957 people of 17, 507 households was available.



Other personal information including gender was not available, it was mentioned in the preliminary report of the census.



As these people could not be accounted for, so they were added to both the calculated and adjusted portions as balance population.



According to the report, 4,42,15,107 people live in Dhaka division, 3, 41, 78,581 -- in Chattogram division, 1,78, 13,957-- in Khulna division, 1, 26,37,524 -- in Mymensingh division, 2,07,94,000 in Rajshahi division,1,80,000 in Rangpur division and 1,14,15, 021 --in Sylhet division.



