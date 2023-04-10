Tk 760,000cr budget in the offing

The government is going to announce a budget of about Tk 760,000 crore for the next fiscal year 2023-24) focusing on inflation and outstanding subsidies. Of this, Tk 500,000 crore will be met through revenue collection. Loans and grants will be accepted from various local and foreign sources to meet the remaining deficit of Tk 260,000 crore.



Meanwhile, the Finance Ministry has given instructions to reduce poverty and increase the quality of services to the poor people in the activities of various ministries, divisions and departments in the forthcoming fiscal year. At the same time, no budget allocation can be sought for any project that has not been approved by the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC). Apart from this, in the tripartite meeting of the Finance Division and Planning Commission with various Ministries, Divisions and Departments, each department has been asked to estimate the budget and submit it in Integrated Budget and Accounting System or Ibus Plus software within the expenditure limit.



Sources said that the government is setting a total expenditure target of Tk 759,955 crore in the next fiscal year. This is 15.20 per cent of the estimated gross domestic product (GDP) for the next fiscal year. The GDP size is estimated at Tk 50 lakh 6 thousand 672 crore with a growth of 7.50 per cent. For the current fiscal year 2022-23, a budget of Tk 678,064 crore is given. Accordingly, compared to the current year, the size of the next budget is increasing by Tk 81,891 crore.



The government wants to earn a total of Tk 5,00,000 crore from NBR, non-NBR and non-tax revenues in the next fiscal year. In the current fiscal year it was Tk 433,000 crore. Accordingly, the revenue target in the next budget is increasing by about 15 per cent. Of this, the National Board of Revenue (NBR) is targeting Tk 430,000 crore. In the current budget which was Tk 370,000 crore. That is, the NBR revenue target is being increased by 16.20 per cent. Apart from this, the government expects Tk 20,000 crore through non-NBR tax and Tk 50,000 crore from non-tax revenue sector. In the current budget, targets of Tk 18,000 crore and Tk 45,000 crore have been given in these two sectors respectively.



The International Monetary Fund (IMF) is giving a conditional loan of US$4.7 billion to Bangladesh.



According to the conditions, NBR's tax-GDP ratio should be increased by 0.50 percentage point in the next fiscal year. It has been seen that this organization will have to collect an additional revenue of Tk 45,000 crore over the normal growth.



According to sources in the Finance Ministry, NBR has been given a higher target for this. Abu Hena Rahmatul Munim, Chairman of NBR, has assured the government that it will be possible to achieve the increased target through several reform programmes undertaken by NBR.



The government has adopted a plan to meet the remaining Tk 259,955 crore of total expenditure through loan grants from various local and foreign sources. Out of this, foreign loans of Tk 94,000 crore are expected to be available under the Annual Development Programme (ADP).



Apart from this, various grants and budgetary assistance are being set at a total target of Tk 11,000 crore. Apart from this, a target of taking a loan of Tk 124,000 crore from the country's banking system is being set. The remaining Tk 30,955 crore will be taken by the government through the sale of National Savings Certificates and loans from other sectors.



According to the sources, there are several precautions in preparing the ADP for the next fiscal year.



One of these is to follow the government's plans to increase per capita income, reduce poverty and improve the quality of life of the people. For example, projects should be proposed in accordance with the Vision Plan (2021-41), Eighth Five Year Plan (2020-25) and Bangladesh Delta Plan 2100.



In the preparation of ADP for the next fiscal year, sector-wise allocation, approved projects, unauthorized new projects without allocation and self-financed projects should be included in ADP in accordance with these plans.



The Planning Commission also said that investment projects which have undergone feasibility studies should be included in the list of new unapproved projects only. Besides, feasibility study projects like investment and technical projects should be included in the list of new unapproved unallocated projects in ADP to be processed for project approval. It is not appropriate to give projects that will be taken up in the future.



