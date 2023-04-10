Ctg 8 by-poll Apr 27

CHATTOGRAM, Apr 9: The Election Commission selected over 4,650 polling officers for conducting the by- election of Chattogram-8 constituency slated to be held on April 27 next.



Meanwhile, poll symbols have been allocated on April 6 last. Since then three candidates including the Awami League nominated Noman Al Mahmud started their election campaign.



Presently, three candidates are now in the race of vote in Chattogram-8 constituency.



They are, Awami League nominated candidate Noman Al Mahmud, Syed Fariduddin of Islamic Front Bangladesh and Shehabuddin Muhammad Abdus Samad of Bangladesh Islami Front.



Returning Officer Hasanuzzaman told the Daily Observer that the numbers of polling stations are 190, and polling booths are 1,414.



The Returning Offier further said that a total of 22 Executive Magistrates would be appointed for conducting the by-poll.



The seat has been vacated after death of Moslem Uddin who was also the President of Chatogram South District unit of the Ruling Awami League.



The seat has been constituted with Boalkhali-Chandgaon, which fell vacant after the death of MP Moslem Uddin Ahmed.



The total numbers of voters of the constituency are 5,17,652 including 2,63,543 male and 2,54,109 female.



The voting will continue from 8 am to 4 pm using the electronic voting machines without a break. No CCTV cameras will be used to monitor the poll.



Meanwhile, Moslem Uddin Ahmed died on February 5 last. The Parliament Secretariat announced his seat vacant as per the rules.



Earlier, the same Chattogram constituency went for a by-poll during the term of the current parliament.



In 2018, Moinuddin Khan Badal, a leftist leader of the Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal or JSD, won the seat. He died on November 7 in 2019, and an election was scheduled.



MP Moslem Uddin Ahmed bagged the seat in the by-poll on January 13 in 2020 and took his seat in parliament. Following his death, another by-poll has been scheduled with a year left of the current parliament's term.



With the announcement of by-poll of the seat, a dozen of local Awmai League leaders are aspirants for the MP post of the constituency. But the President of Awami League and the Prime Minister reserved the capacity to select any one for nomination.



