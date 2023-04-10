Video
Monday, 10 April, 2023
Sagar-Runi murder case: Submission of probe report deferred for 97th time

Published : Monday, 10 April, 2023 at 12:00 AM

A Dhaka court on Sunday fixed May 22 for submission of the probe report in the murder case of journalist couple Sagar Sarowar and Meherun Runi.

With this, the deadline for submission of probe report in the case deferred for the 97th time.

Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) was supposed to submit the report on Sunday but as it failed to submit the report Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Rashidul Alam fixed the new date for submitting it.

On March 2, 2021, RAB submitted a progress report in Sagar-Runi murder case in affidavit form to the Attorney General's Office.

According to the report, two unidentified people were involved in the murder.

Maasranga Television News Editor Sagar Sarowar and his wife ATN Bangla senior reporter Meherun Runi were found dead at their rented apartment in the city's West Rajabazar area on 11 February 2012.

Nousher Ali Roman, brother of Runi, filed a case with Sher-e-Banglanagar Police Station on the following day. Police arrested Tanvir in connection with the murder case on October 1, 2012. Later, he secured bail in 2014.    UNB



