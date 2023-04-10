Court to pass order on running case thru fugitives' lawyers

A Dhaka Court fixed Thursday to pass an order whether case filed over acquiring illegal wealth against BNP acting chairman Tarique Rahman and wife Zubaida Rahman should continue in their absence through their lawyers or not.



Former Dhaka Bar President Adv Masud Ahmed Talukhder argued before the court about appointment of lawyer for fugitive Tarique and Zubaida. On the other hand, Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) lawyer Adv Mir Ahmed Ali Salam opposed the defence arguments.



After hearing both the sides, Dhaka Metropolitan Senior Special Judge Md Asaduzzaman fixed Thursday to pass order in this regard.



Sunday was fixed for the hearing on charge framing against Tarique and Zubaida in the case filed by the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC).



Earlier, on 1 November 2022, a Dhaka court issued arrest warrants against Tarique Rahman and Dr Zubaida in the graft case.



On June 26, the High court ordered the judicial court to dispose of the case as soon as possible.



The HC also rejected the couple's writ petitions, challenging the corruption case against them.



As both of them remain fugitives, the court rejected the writ petitions - saying these are not acceptable.



The court also withdrew the stay order on the trial proceedings of the case filed against them.



