Adani opens commercial operation by supplying 784 MW power to BD

Adani Power Company of India has started commercial supply of electricity to Bangladesh from the first unit of Godda, Jharkhand power plant.



"The Godda Power Plant is a strategic asset in the India-Bangladesh's long-standing relationship," said SB Khyalia, CEO, Adani Power Ltd on Sunday when it announce the commercial operation to Bangladesh through supplying 784 MW power to Bangladesh, a press release of Adani Power said.



"It will ease the power supply in Bangladesh, making its industries and ecosystem more competitive. It is going to be the most efficient and environment-friendly thermal power plant installed in India and entire South-East region and also one of the best in class in the world. It is the first power plant in the country, which has started its operations from Day One with 100 per cent Flue Gas Desulphurization (FGD), SCR and Zero Water Discharge," he said.



In November 2017, Bangladesh Power Development Board (BPDB) executed a long-term Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) with APL's wholly-owned subsidiary Adani Power Jharkhand Ltd (APJL) to procure 1,496 MW net capacity power from 2X800 MW ultra-supercritical power project at Godda. India's largest power producer in the private sector is expected to commission its second 800 MW unit soon.



Citing the BPDB's annual report for the financial year 2021-22, Adani power claimed that the BPDB's total tariff of HFO-based plants is around Tk 22.10/kWh (USC 21/KWh) and total tariff of HSD-based power plants is around Tk 154.11/kWh (USC 149/KWh), which is far higher than the tariff of Godda Power Plant (Energy cost estimated to be around 9 cents/KWh). Though at present, Bangladesh has long-term PPA ties with three other imported coal-based generators, total tariff of Godda TPP is competitive compared to peers.



"This is to inform that Unit 1 of 800 MW capacity of the 2x800 MW ultra-supercritical power project of Adani Power (Jharkhand) Ltd ("APJL"), situated in Godda district in Jharkhand, has achieved commercial operations. APJL, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Adani Power Ltd, will supply power under a 25-year Power Purchase Agreement ("PPA") for corresponding net capacity of 748 MW from Unit 1 to the Bangladesh Power Development Board. Pursuant to the above, APJL has started processing its claims under the PPA with effect from April 6, 2023," read APL's announcement on the Bombay Stock Exchange on Friday, the release reads.



The Godda Power Plant comprises two units of the latest technology available in the world, which is "Ultra Super Critical Technology" with latest techniques for controlling emissions and consumption of coal and water. The Flue Gas Desulphurization (FGD) and Selective Catalytic Reduction (SCR) have been installed in the plant to minimise the emission and meet the latest environment norms of the ministry of environment, forest and climate change (MoEF). This plant is going to be one its kind in India and in Bangladesh, operating on the latest environment emission norms, the release said.



