Prothom Alo reporter Shams gets bail in one more DSA case

Published : Monday, 10 April, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 47
Court Correspondent

Prothom Alo reporter Samsuzzaman Shams on Sunday secured bail in another case filed with Tejgaon Police Station under the Digital Security Act (DSA).

Metropolitan Magistrate Mohammad Sheikh Sadi passed the order after Shams surrendered before it and sought bail in the case.

Earlier on April 3, Shams got bail from another Dhaka court in another case filed with Ramna Police Station under the same act.

Five days after his detention from his Savar home, Shams walked out of the jail in the evening the same day.

Earlier, a court refused to grant bail to Shams when he was produced before the court on March 30, after the case was filed against him.

Prothom Alo's editor and publisher, Matiur Rahman, an unnamed photographer and other unnamed people were also accused in the case.

While posting on social media a report written by Shams on March 26, the Independence Day, the Prothom Alo made a "card" with a quote of a labourer named Zakir Hossain. Though the card contained Zakir's quote, it had the photo of an adolescent boy.

The mistake was noticed within 17 minutes, and the card was removed. Besides, corrections were made to the report and the news was again published online mentioning the corrections. Around 4:00am on March 29, Shams was picked up by law enforcers in plainclothes, hours after he was sued under the DSA, triggering widespread criticism.


