AL starts nomination form distribution for 5 city polls

The ruling Awami League (AL) on Sunday started selling the party nomination forms for mayoral posts to Gazipur, Rajshahi, Khulna, Sylhet and Barishal city corporations elections and five other municipalities. The party also started selling nomination forms in three upazila parishad elections.



AL Deputy Office Secretary Sayem Khan started the nomination distribution programme at AL President's Dhanmondi political office on Sunday.



On the first day of nomination selling, AL Organising secretary SM Kamal Hossain received the nomination paper on bahalf of Khulna City Corporation Mayor Talukder Abdul Khaleq.



Meanwhile, Md Jakir Hossain, General Secretary of Sylhet city AL, collected nomination form for Sylhet City Corporation, Asadur Rahman Kiron, acting Mayor of Gazipur City Corporation, and Md Kamrul Ahsan Sarkar Rasel, Convener of Gazipur city Juba League, collected nomination form for Gazipur City Corporation and former President of Barishal city Chhatra League Jashimuddin collected the form in-person as Barishal City Corporation candidate.



According to AL office, seven aspirants for Gazipur city, one for Khulna, four for Barishal and five aspirants for Sylhet city elections collected party nomination forms for mayoral posts on the first day of selling. No one has collected nomination form for the Rajshahi city elections so far.



According to the scheduled announced earlier, the Gazipur City Corporation election will be held on May 25, Barishal and Khulna on June 12 and Sylhet and Rajshahi on June 21.



