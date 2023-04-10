Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 10 April, 2023, 11:29 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

AL starts nomination form distribution for 5 city polls

Published : Monday, 10 April, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 44
Staff Correspondent

The ruling Awami League (AL) on Sunday started selling the party nomination forms for mayoral posts to Gazipur, Rajshahi, Khulna, Sylhet and Barishal city corporations elections and five other municipalities. The party also started selling nomination forms in three upazila parishad elections.

AL Deputy Office Secretary Sayem Khan started the nomination distribution programme at AL President's Dhanmondi political office on Sunday.

On the first day of nomination selling, AL Organising secretary SM Kamal Hossain received the nomination paper on bahalf of Khulna City Corporation Mayor Talukder Abdul Khaleq.

Meanwhile, Md Jakir Hossain, General Secretary of Sylhet city AL, collected nomination form for Sylhet City Corporation, Asadur Rahman Kiron, acting Mayor of Gazipur City Corporation, and Md Kamrul Ahsan Sarkar Rasel, Convener of Gazipur city Juba League, collected nomination form for Gazipur City Corporation and former President of Barishal city Chhatra League Jashimuddin collected the form in-person as Barishal City Corporation candidate.

According to AL office, seven aspirants for Gazipur city, one for Khulna, four for Barishal and five aspirants for Sylhet city elections collected party nomination forms for mayoral posts on the first day of selling. No one has collected nomination form for the Rajshahi city elections so far.

According to the scheduled announced earlier, the Gazipur City Corporation election will be held on May 25, Barishal and Khulna on June 12 and Sylhet and Rajshahi on June 21.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Jasmine was murdered: Fakhrul
Court to pass order on running case thru fugitives' lawyers
Adani opens commercial operation by supplying 784 MW power to BD
Prothom Alo reporter Shams gets bail in one more DSA case
AL starts nomination form distribution for 5 city polls
Central bank resets EDF loan ceiling at $10m
Victim's sister, 3 others testify
9 killed in road accidents


Latest News
Atletico beat Rayo to close in on Real Madrid
Motorcycle rider killed being hit by truck in city's Panthapath
China military displays force toward Taiwan after Tsai trip
Avalanche kills 4 in France, 2 missing
Dhaka's air 4th most polluted in the world this morning
Country's total population stands at 16,98,28,911
SCBA iftar party scuffle: 24 pro-BNP lawyers sued
Experts for repealing DSA to salvage press freedom
Mitu murder: Trial against Babul Akhter, 6 others begins
IPL 2023: Sunrisers Hyderabad defeat Punjab Kings by 8 wickets
Most Read News
Rana Plaza owner's bail stayed
Father-son killed on way back after Eid shopping
Motorcycles to ply on highways, not on Padma Bridge
Man killed in Natore road accident
Pickup van-truck collision kills 3
Israel launches artillery attacks on Syria after rocket fire
Humiliating parents: Bogura headmistress made OSD after judge
BB releases new banknotes for exchange
'Hizbut Tahrir leader' arrested in city
Journalist Shamsuzzaman gets bail in another DSA case
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft