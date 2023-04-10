Video
Central bank resets EDF loan ceiling at $10m

Published : Monday, 10 April, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 78
Business Correspondent

The Bangladesh Bank (BB) has reset the ceiling for manufacturers and exporters for loans from the Export Development Fund (EDF) at US $10 million with an aim to reduce pressure on reserves.

A circular of the central bank's Foreign Exchange Policy Department (FEPD) issued on Sunday stated that the loan ceiling has been reset downward for input procurements under back-to-back LCs (letter of credit) against relevant export orders to bring in a wider range of customers for EDF loans.

Also, the limit for imports under back-to-back LCs by individual members of the Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) and the Bangladesh Textile Mills Association (BTMA) is set at $20 million, which was $25 million in the past. Members of the Bangladesh Dyed Yarn Exporters Association can take loans up to $10 million instead of the previous ceiling of $15 million.


