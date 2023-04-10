Video
Cop Murder Charge Against Arav Khan

Victim's sister, 3 others testify

Published : Monday, 10 April, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 70
Court Correspondent


Four more witnesses including the murdered Inspector's sister, Rousan Akhter, testified in the court on Sunday against Dubai luxury jewellery shop owner Arav Khan in Inspector Mamun Imran murder case.

The much talked-about Dubai luxury jewellery shop owner Arav Khan is  the charge sheeted fugitive accused in the sensational Special Branch of Police Inspector Mamun Murder Case.

On March 21 , recording of testimony of the  complainant, Jahangir Alam Khan also brother of deceased Special Branch Inspector Md Mamun Imran Khan, was completed.

Judge Faisal Atiq Bin Quader of first Additional Metropolitan Sessions Judge Court on Sunday completed the cross examination of the four witnesses and it fixed May 2 for producing the rest of the witnesses in the murder case.

Five  prosecution witnesses testified out of total 38 people till Sunday.

Arav alias Rabiul Islam and his another wife Suraiya Akhtar Keya were absconding in the case.

Arav Khan, a gold trader, came to the limelight following media reports that cricketer Shakib Al Hasan visited Dubai to attend the inauguration of his jewellery shop in Dubai.

On March 31in 2019, the police filed charge sheet in court against eight people including Arav Khan.


