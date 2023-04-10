9 killed in road accidents



At least nine people were killed and several others injured in separate road accidents in Dhaka, Jamalpur, Natore, Cox's Bazar, Sylhet and Chattogram, report our correspondents.



A man was killed after being crushed under the wheels of a milk-laden truck on the Dhaka-Aricha Highway at Dhamrai upazila in the capital city on Sunday afternoon.



The accident took place at Bathuli Bus Stand area under Sutipara union of the city at noon.



The deceased was identified as Chanchal Molla, 35, of Char Narandia village under Narandia union of Alfadanga upazila in Faridpur district.



Quoting locals, a milk-laden truck was going to Manikganj when it reached Bathuli Bus Stand area, a speedy Dhaka-bound motorcycle hit the truck from the opposite direction as its driver was trying to overtake a vehicle, leaving Chanchal dead on the spot.



Golra Highway Police Station Officer-in-Charge Sukhendu Basu said being informed, police went there and recovered the body. Police also seized the truck, however, its driver managed to flee the scene. Legal steps would be taken in this regard, the OC added.



Our Jamalpur correspondent adds that at least three people have died as a truck collided head-on with a pick-up van in Jamalpur's Melandaha Upazila.



The accident occurred at Betmari on the Jamalpur-Dewanganj Highway on Sunday morning, said Delwar Hossain, chief of Melandaha Police Station.



He said a salt-laden truck running from Narayanganj to Melandaha collided head-on with the pick-up van going from Melandaha to Jamalpur. Three people, including the driver of the pick-up van, died on the spot, as the front of the pickup was crushed.



Members of the police and the fire service recovered the dead bodies and sent them to the Melandaha Upazila Health Complex.



Police believe the victims worked at a mobile company, but could not confirm the details of their identities, said OC Delwar.



Our Natore Correspondent reports a man was killed after being hit by a bus on the Rajshahi-Dhaka highway at Bagatipara upazila in Natore district on Sunday early morning.



The deceased was identified as Amirul Islam, 35, son of late Mojer Ali, a resident of Goylarghop area under Jamnagar union of the upazila. He was a vegetable trader.



According to locals, a passenger bus hit the man when he was going to Natore district town to sell vegetables on the van, leaving him dead on the spot. Being informed, highway police recovered the body and handed over it to the deceased's family members. Jamnagar Union Parishad Chairman Golam Rabbani confirmed the matter.



Our Cox's Bazar Correspondent added that a young man was killed after being hit by a bus at Ramu upazila in Cox's Bazar district on Saturday night. The accident took place at Jouarianala area of the upazila at around 9.30 pm. The deceased was identified as Riduyan, 25, son of Abu Bakkar, a resident of Ghonarpar village under Jouarianala union of the upazila.



According to locals, a speedy Saudia Paribahan's bus hit an autorickshaw from behind when Riduyan was returning home after Tarawih on the auto-rickshaw along with other passengers, leaving several persons critically injured. The injured were taken to Ramu Upazila Health Complex where the on-duty doctors referred Riduyan to Cox's Bazar Sadar Hospital. He breathed his last at around 12 am while undergoing treatment.



Our Sylhet Correspondent a 90-year-old woman was killed and two others were injured when a truck hit CNG-run auto rickshaw at Dakshin Surma upazila in Sylhet district on Saturday night. The accident took place at Shatmail area of the upazila at around 8:15 pm.



Deceased Tahera Begum, 90, was a resident of Bishwanath upazila under the district. The injured are Mahdia, 14, and Dudu Mia, 60.



According to locals, a speedy truck hit the auto-rickshaw from opposite direction at Shatmail area of the upazila, leaving the elderly woman dead on spot.



Our Chattogram Staff Correspondent reports a man and his 10-year-old boy were killed in a road accident at Sitakunda upazila in Chattogram on Saturday night while returning after Eid shopping. The deceased were Salim Uddin, 40, and his son Minhaj.



They met the tragic end of their lives at Boro Darogahat Bazar area on the Dhaka-Chattogram highway around 10pm while returning home.



Kumira highway police outpost in-charge Md Shahadat Hossain said a watermelon-carrying truck hit a standing pickup van at the Boro Darogahat Bazar area losing control. Then the pickup turned turtle on the road and smashed a CNG-run auto-rickshaw carrying Salim and Minhaj. The duo died on the spot. The bodies were handed over to the family without autopsy, the police official added.



