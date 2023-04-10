Massive sales in Rangpur markets ahead of Eid-ul-Fitr

RANGPUR, Apr 9: Although about 13 days are left ahead of the holy Eid-ul-Fitr, different markets and shopping centers are currently witnessing massive sales of Eid items amid huge rush of buyers in Rangpur city.



Despite the global crises caused by the Russia-Ukraine War, buyers are purchasing Eid items well ahead of the holy festivity to avoid last moment traffic jams and unbearable rush amid comparatively hot and humid weather in Eid shopping centres.



Eid shopping has already got momentum at all bigger markets, shopping malls and complexes and makeshift markets amid tight security measures.



President of Rangpur Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce and Industry Md. Rezaul Islam Milon said selling of Eid items is marking a better business following increase of incomes of common people despite the prevailing global crises.



"The business places have worn festive looks with rushing enthusiastic men, women, adolescents, housewives, girls, boys, students and youths and buying items of their own choice," he said.



Rangpur Metropolitan Police control room sources said security measures, special traffic management and monitoring of the law and order situation have been tightened to enable common people marketing without untoward incidents in the city. BSS